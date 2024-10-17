Julius Baer Predicts Oil Supply Surplus Through 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Swiss group Julius Baer has released an analysis of the oil market, projecting a surplus until 2025. This forecast comes despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and fluctuating sentiments. The institution, known for its commodity market assessments, has taken a neutral stance on oil prices.



Julius Baer's analysis suggests that supply will outpace demand in the coming years. However, the notes that this situation could change if geopolitical risk premiums decrease, particularly those influenced by Middle East tensions. The group communicated these findings to clients and the market in a recent statement.



Norbert Rücker, Julius Baer's head of economics and next-generation research, identified factors pushing oil prices downward. These include reduced Chinese imports and downward revisions in global demand estimates. Rücker observed that the risk premium in oil prices is rapidly diminishing, even as conflict continues and the possibility of retaliatory attacks remains.







The banking group's analysis comes at a time when oil futures are showing mixed performance. WTI Crude Oil Futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.23% at $70.42. Meanwhile, Brent Crude Oil Futures remained stable at $74.25. These prices reflect the market's current state amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.



Julius Baer's forecast provides valuable insight into the oil market's future. It suggests that despite short-term volatility, the overall trend points towards a supply surplus. This outlook could have significant implications for oil-producing countries, energy companies, and global economic policies in the coming years.

