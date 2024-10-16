MEDIA INVITATION: Parents Petition CA School District Dismantling Internationally-Recognized Deaf/Hard Of Hearing Dept.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) THURSDAY 10/17 - 6:00PM/PT BURBANK, CA CITY HALL (275 E. Olive Avenue) Burbank parents to present petition to save the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Department

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parents in the Burbank community are rallying against the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) for its plans to dismantle the internationally recognized Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) Department, which has served the district for over 40 years. A petition to save the program has garnered over 600 signatures in just a few days, highlighting the widespread concern for the program's future and its impact on the local Deaf community.Despite repeated attempts to engage with the Board of Education, the concerns of the Deaf community have been largely dismissed. The Board has shown an alarming lack of responsiveness to the needs of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing students. Parents feel the district has consistently failed to take their input seriously, raising questions about the Board's commitment to serving all students equally.Most recently, a family with three deaf children enrolled in the DHH program across three different Burbank schools discovered that BUSD was not complying with one of their children's federally mandated Individualized Education Plans (IEPs). Parents have addressed the Special Education Department with concerns about these violations, but the district has yet to comply.Determined to prevent the quiet dismantling of the DHH department, parents will present the petition to at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Burbank City Hall. The local community and media are urged to attend and cover this critical issue, which affects not only the Deaf community but also the integrity of special education services across the district.EVENT DETAILS:WHAT: Burbank Unified School District Board of Education MeetingWHEN: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 6:00 p.m.WHERE: Burbank City Hall, 275 E. Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 91502WHY: Parents will present a petition to save the Deaf and Hard of Hearing DepartmentLINK TO PETITION VIDEO:For more information, or to arrange an interview please contact LeeAnne Matusek via email at ...

LeeAnne Matusek

Parent/Organizer

Watch the PETITION VIDEO:

