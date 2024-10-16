Mine Accident In Chile Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Santiago, Oct 17 (IANS) The National Geology and Service of Chile reported that an accident at a mine in northern Chile left two dead and two injured.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at the La Condesa mine in the commune of Caldera, more than 800 kilometres north of the capital of Santiago.

At the same time, the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response of Chile detailed in a statement issued on Wednesday that the two were transferred to a medical centre in the commune of Copiapo for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is worth noting that no other emergency situations have been reported due to this event," the institution detailed.

Earlier on June 30, 2023, an electrical accident at Codelco's El Teniente mine in Chile, the company's largest copper mine, left one dead.