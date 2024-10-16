Healing From Within: Nutrition-Enriched Retreats To Support The Second Brain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som highlights the importance of nutrition in nurturing the body's second brain for optimal wellbeing

Doha, Qatar: At Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the first and largest immersive wellness destination in the Middle East, the experience is underpinned by the belief that healthy eating sustains a wholesome way of life, and that nutrition is the key to healing the body's second brain.

Commonly referred to as the“second brain”, the gut serves as the foundation for a healthy body and mind and has the remarkable capacity to address persistent gut issues and even overall brain function. The process of gut healing is integral to ensuring that guests at Zulal Wellness Resort attain the utmost benefits from their stay.

In line with this ethos, the resort offers two distinct retreats: the Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat and the Natural Slimming Retreat.

Each retreat follows a carefully structured and guided process aim ed at effectively cleansing, detoxifying and rejuvenating the gut. Both programmes are complemented by a nutrient-rich, anti-inflammatory diet and incorporate a wide range of physical activities, spa treatments, and holistic therapies to enhance physical and mental well-being from within.

The Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat includes a sequence of treatments and therapies that assist with reducing inflammation, regulating stress and anxiety, and increasing immunity by treating the gut environment where important microbes exist. Benefits of this retreat programme include detoxification, stress relief, weight management, improved digestion, enhanced mental clarity – all of which contribute to overall wellness, leaving guests feeling revitalized and rejuvenated during and after their stay.

Similarly, the Natural Slimming Retreat facilitates healthy and sustainable weight loss through a lifestyle-oriented approach that promotes long-term weight management via dietary guidance, physical activities, spa treatments, and holistic therapies. This retreat aims to help individuals achieve their weight loss goals while focusing on overall health and wellness. The Natural Slimming Retreat works best when digestive function is optimized, which is where Zulal's signature wellness cuisine comes in. The award winning dining outlets at Zulal Wellness Resort – Aizoon, Al Sidra, Acacia, Casuarina, and Malbu – are all unique. Their menus feature purposeful ingredients which are anti-inflammatory, high in fibre, low in fat; contain heart healthy antioxidants; promote heart health; support digestion; offer a source of high energy; and an elevated sense of satiety.

With sustainability and longevity at the heart of Zulal Wellness Resort's ethos, and the recipes for longevity begins with a dash of nutrition and pinch of mindfulness. The culinary concept follows an ingredient-focused approach where each ingredient serves a purpose, is fresh, seasonal, locally sourced and organic in line with the ancient principles of Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM), that Zulal Wellness Resort is renowned for.

The Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat and Natural Slimming Retreat programmes feature:



Three wellness cuisine meals per night of stay.

Full board accommodation

Tailormade treatments and therapies dedicated to the individual wellness goals of the guest, and depending on which retreat is selected

Choice of one additional daily treatment per night of stay, choose from: invigorating massage, oriental scalp massage, signature full body Tadleek massage, signature relaxing Al Qadam foot massage.

Access to the resort's state-of-the-art gym and serene wellness centre facilities

Daily group activities and exercise classes. Complimentary laundry services for up to three pieces of sportwear per night of stay.

For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at [email protected] , call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6555 or visit href="" chivaso .