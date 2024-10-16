Ukrainian MP Says Unity Within Ukraine“Factor Of Survival”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Violation of the delicate balance between the restrictions of rights and freedoms required in wartime and democracy can undermine Ukraine's resilience in the face of the enemy.

That's according to Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Chair of the EU Integration Committee, who spoke in a comment to Ukrinform.

The politician noted that any war limits rights and freedoms, and that this is an objective process.

"And it is clear that in any war it is necessary to find a fragile and challenging balance between security and public interests, regarding the protection of rights and freedoms. Unfortunately, we see today in Ukraine that the boundaries of the need to restrict rights and freedoms are sometimes crossed, which, in my opinion, undermines our capacity for resilience, which we demonstrated at the outset of a full-scale invasion, and which destroys the social contract for joint action from within," said the MP from the European Solidarity party.

Little hope Putin hears what Scholz tells him if phone call goes through –MP

She drew attention to what President Zelensky said in an address to parliament, calling for unity and expressing hope that "this unity is not in the words, including those coming from the authorities, but in remaining aware that Russia is our enemy rather than looking for enemies within the country; because it is critical for our survival."

The head of the parliamentary committee assured that in Europe, including in Germany, officials are very focused on the issue of democracy in Ukraine, "because many politicians have put their reputation at stake when opening the EU door for Ukraine ", they are ready to help us on this path, but they expect that it will be serious, conscientious, and honest work on the part of Ukraine.

Commenting on the recent references in some European countries, particularly in Germany, to the positions of both right-wing and left-wing populist political forces, Klympush-Tsyntsadze called it a serious challenge. She expects that the democratic forces in these states will not simply offer counterarguments in discussions with these forces, but lead societies along, explaining complex issues and giving them truthful answers.

"Free cheese only comes in a mousetrap," but even democratic voters in Germany and other European countries fancy populist promises, the politician admitted. At the same time, she emphasized, the world needs much more complex and serious answers, which any society, including the German one, faces today. The orientation of populist parties, both right-wing and left-wing, towards "Russo-philia” will undermine their own society from within, the member of Ukrainian Parliament is convinced.

She also believes that democratic countries could respond more decisively to the challenges of a hybrid war Russia is waging against them, having sufficient resources to this end. Ukraine and Europe should succeed together in confronting the aggressive Russia, she emphasized.

Klympush-Tsyntsadze took part in the conference organized by the Berlin-based think tank LibMod, where she took part in a panel dedicated to democracy amid the war in Ukraine.