Saks Launches AFEW Rahul Mishra And AKOK Anamika Khanna As Exclusive Retail Partner In The US

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 -- Saks, the premier destination for luxury fashion, has teamed up with internationally acclaimed designer labels, AFEW Rahul Mishra and AK|OK Anamika Khanna , as the brands' exclusive retail partner in the United States. As part of Saks' commitment to delight and inspire customers with its world-class assortment, AFEW Rahul Mishra and AK|OK Anamika Khanna offer two distinctive women's ready-to-wear collections that celebrate the vibrant culture and fine craftsmanship for which India is known through unique designs, patterns and embellishments. To celebrate the arrival of these collections on Saks and at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores, Saks will host a launch event with both designers and notable friends of the brands on Friday, October 18 in New York City.

AFEW Rahul Mishra at Saks

AK|OK Anamika Khanna At Saks

"We are thrilled to introduce two globally celebrated brands to Saks' preeminent luxury assortment," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. "It is a priority for Saks to foster the discovery of diverse talent and creative voices from across the world. We are excited to partner with Rahul Mishra and Anamika Khanna to offer their refreshing takes on timeless, everyday dressing to Saks customers, and we look forward to celebrating Indian heritage and artistry through these brand launches."

AFEW Rahul Mishra

AFEW Rahul Mishra's Spring 2025 collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week last month and is available for purchase now at Saks. The collection serves as a tribute to the eclectic identity of urban India and its ethnic landscape. Vibrant flowers and deep hues translate into prints, embroideries and appliqué surfaces which adorn classic silhouettes including shirt dresses, pleated trousers, tailored jackets and more. As part of Rahul Mishra's mission to create timeless, everyday pieces, which serve as conversation starters, his latest collection for his eponymous label explores fashion as a medium to experience culture, as well as diverse visual narratives.

"Today's launch of AFEW Rahul Mishra at Saks marks a significant milestone in my career," said Rahul Mishra. "When I was honored with the International Woolmark Prize in 2014, the capsule collection I designed for the competition was selected to be carried by Saks Fifth Avenue. To reflect on how my designs have evolved since then, and now embarking on this new partnership with Saks, I am so proud and exhilarated to introduce Saks customers to AFEW Rahul Mishra. This label embodies a vision of effortless, easy-to-wear luxury tailored to the modern woman's wardrobe, and I believe Saks is the perfect partner to bring that vision to life in the United States."

AK|OK Anamika Khanna

Anamika Khanna transmits a clear message that "Everything is AK|OK" in her powerful, season-agnostic collection, now available at Saks. AK|OK Anamika Khanna is inspired by a traveling biker of the Bonda Tribe, one of the oldest tribes in India, known for their distinctive aesthetics. Jackets, slouchy pants, drapes and kaftans are transformed into statement pieces through bold prints, embroideries and colors inspired by the Bonda community. In a collection made rich with detail, Anamika Khanna combines thick thread-work embroidery reminiscent of biker studs to reinvent the idea of urban wear.

"I am excited to share the launch of my label at Saks, marking a pivotal moment in my professional journey," said Anamika Khanna. "This moment is an important step forward, and I look forward to the opportunities it will bring. AK|OK's garments weave together Indian and global influences, blending traditional and contemporary elements to create versatile and relaxed pieces that empower women to express their true selves. Having a presence at Saks gives us the opportunity to reach a wider, more diverse audience and to further inspire shoppers with the free spirit that embodies AK|OK."

ABOUT

SAKS

Saks is the premier ecommerce platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women's, men's and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

ABOUT AFEW RAHUL MISHRA

AFEW is Rahul Mishra's new label of effortless, easy-to-wear luxury designed for a modern woman's wardrobe. It is rooted in the language of the award-winning couturier, and his commitment to celebrating his Indian roots with a global voice. Emerging from Rahul's creative inclinations towards nature, landscape, art and culture, AFEW articulates fashion that is current yet timeless. The winner of International Woolmark Prize in 2014 and the first Indian to be invited to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in 2020, Rahul Mishra returns to his love for versatile separates that allow a consumer a few more occasions to experience his designs. Rooted in comfort and a strong sense of individuality, AFEW picks up from his namesake prêt-à-porter line which previously showcased at the Paris Fashion Week from 2014 to 2020 until his foray into high couture. Designed with an intent of creating interesting conversations around creativity, craft & community, AFEW is thoughtful on creating linkages between the physical form and function of the garment. It aims to create styles that serve as a medium to initiate conversation and add a distinct individualistic value to the wearer's personality. A visionary collaboration announced in January 2022, RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED (RBL) and the renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra introduced their new global luxury label, AFEW Rahul Mishra and presented the debut collection at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on the 27th September 2023, among global retailers, fashion press and brand friends. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" rahulmishr .

ABOUT AK|OK ANAMIKA KHANNA

AK|OK by Anamika Khanna represents a bold and innovative intersection of fashion, art, and culture. Known for its fashion-forward designs, abstract patterns, and unique embellishments, the brand reflects a young, quirky, and fearless spirit. AK|OK blends Indian and international influences, while also merging traditional and futuristic elements to create garments that embody freedom and individuality.

Anamika Khanna constructs her collections with a sense of liberation, where "Everything is AK|OK"-a powerful statement reflected in her work. Her designs empower women to break free from societal norms, expectations, and limitations, allowing them to express their true selves. Her inspiration comes from underground warriors, women who battle challenges and emerge stronger, redefining femininity as powerful, compassionate, and dynamic. AK|OK celebrates these living goddesses, unbound by the conventional, as they make the world a more interesting, beautiful place. For more information visit akok .



