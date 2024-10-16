America's Service Commissions Announces Its New Board Of Directors And Officers For 2024-2025 Term

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Board of Directors provides invaluable guidance and leadership to the membership association.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- America's Service Commissions (ASC) is pleased to announce its new board members and officers for the 2024-2025 term, which officially began October 1.The Board of Directors helps guide and shape ASC, the national association representing the 52 state and territorial service commissions, and their service programs, across the United States.“We continue to benefit from the time, talent, and tremendous expertise of these state and territorial service leaders who serve on the ASC Board," said Kaira Esgate, ASC Chief Executive Officer."As a membership association, the input of our board members in our mission and strategic plan is absolutely critical, especially as the field of national service continues to expand in order to meet the most pressing challenges of the current moment. I have no doubt this group of leaders will guide us through whatever challenges and opportunities we encounter in our efforts to advance service as a strategy this coming year.”The below slate of board members and officers was approved by ASC's commission members during its annual Membership Assembly, held in Washington, DC on September 3, 2024.Officers.Judd Jeansonne, Chair - Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana (re-appointed).Chris Bugbee, Vice Chair / Public Policy Chair - President & CEO, OneStar (newly appointed).William Hall, Membership Chair - Executive Director, ServeOhio (new officer).Katie Abbott, Resource Development Chair - Executive Director, Serve Alaska (re-appointed).Melinda Points, Treasurer - Executive Director, Oklahoma Community Service Commission (new officer).Samélia Okpodu-Pyuzza, Secretary - Principal Consultant, The Gilded Alliance Group (new officer)Members.April Elkins Badtke - Commissioner, Volunteer West Virginia (newly appointed).Kristen Bennett - CEO, Service Year Alliance (continuing).Willie Brooks - Director of Programs, Serve Indiana (continuing).Brittany Crabtree - Executive Director, Missouri Community Service Commission (newly appointed).Tray T.S. Deadwyler - Director, Think for Good (continuing).Vanessa Diamond - Commissioner, Serve Virginia (continuing).Al Dixon - Commissioner, Serve Alabama (continuing).Jessica Dorsey - Executive Director, Kansas Volunteer Commission (continuing).Phil Kolling - Executive Director, SerVermont (newly appointed).Charlette Kremer - Commissioner, Serve Idaho (continuing).Baruc Lara - Commissioner, Oklahoma Community Service Commission (continuing).Emily Litchfield - Director of AmeriCorps, Service & Volunteerism, Arizona Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family (newly appointed).Alexis Matthews - AmeriCorps Grants Specialist, Serve Kentucky (newly appointed).Yvonne Nieves - Illinois (continuing).Kennadie Patterson - Youth Commissioner, Volunteer Delaware (continuing).Randy Potts - Georgia (newly appointed).Jason Scott - Commissioner, Volunteer Tennessee (continuing).Jordan Snipes - Youth Commissioner, South Carolina Service Commission (newly appointed).Gretchen Stallings - Executive Director, Volunteer NH (newly appointed)ASC also extends its deepest gratitude to the following outgoing board members for their service..Jeanne Duffy - Executive Director, Serve Wisconsin (6 years of service).Ginna Holmes - Executive Director, Michigan Community Service Commission (6 years of service).Julia Keehner - Former Chair, Volunteer West Virginia (6 years of service).Cat Keen - National Service Programs Director, Volunteer Florida (6 years of service).Shelly McAlpin - Executive Director, Serve Wyoming (6 years of service).Beth McGuinness - CEO, Massachusetts Service Alliance (6 years of service).Nathan Rix - Former Commissioner, Oregon Serves (2 years of service).Richard Swarttz - CFO, Lead for America (6 years of service).Kate Scheuritzel - Director of Programs, Serve Connecticut (6 years of service)# # #About America's Service CommissionsAmerica's Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state and territorial service commissions across the United States with the mission to lead and elevate the commission network. State and territorial service commissions are governor-led public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation's service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs.

Ashton Batona

America's Service Commissions

+1 2672702524

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.