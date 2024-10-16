Concorde Career College-San Antonio Awarded School Of The Year By Career Colleges And Schools Of Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This is the second consecutive year a Concorde campus has earned the distinction

Concorde Career College-San Antonio (CCC) has been named "School of the Year" by Career Colleges and of Texas (CCST) in recognition of its exemplary graduation and placement rates, community service, and legislative efforts. The award celebrates a single institution annually by CCST, an association of approximately 200 private post-secondary career colleges and schools in Texas that offer a wide range of occupational curricula.

Jerry Valdez, executive director of Career Colleges and Schools of Texas (left) with Eddie Kreiner, Concorde Career College–San Antonio campus president at the awards ceremony.

"We are honored that a Concorde campus has been recognized by CCST for the second straight year," said Kevin Prehn, president of Concorde Career Colleges. "This past year, our San Antonio campus has exceeded programmatic outcomes for completion, licensure, and placement-as well as far exceeding our accrediting body's placement benchmarks in 2023-2024."

Prehn continued, "Congratulations to the San Antonio team whose contributions secured this prestigious award."

The minimum standard for ACCSC placement rates is 70%. All of Concorde's San Antonio campus programs exceeded an 80% placement, several exceeded 90% and the physical therapy assistant program achieved 100% job placement.

"Our team's unwavering dedication to students has been instrumental in achieving these outcomes, and we are honored to receive this recognition from CCST acknowledging our commitment to providing San Antonio students the skills, support, and experiential learning needed to thrive in the healthcare industry," said Eddie Kreiner, Concorde Career College–San Antonio campus president.

Among numerous professional and community contributions this past year, faculty and graduates from Concorde San Antonio's dental hygiene program played an instrumental role in the passage of a groundbreaking state law allowing dental hygienists to administer local infiltration anesthesia to patients . Additionally, through the Florida-based Jamaica Outreach Program, dental hygiene graduates and faculty traveled to Kingston to help meet low-income families' dental needs by providing oral health care to over 300 children.

This is the second consecutive year that a Concorde Career College campus has earned the CCST "School of the Year" award, with Concorde Career College-Dallas winning the distinction in 2023 .

Concorde Career College-San Antonio was also honored with the 2022–2023 ACCSC School of Excellence Award by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) . This award recognizes ACCSC-accredited institutions that demonstrate a commitment to the expectations and rigors of accreditation and maintain high levels of student achievement.

Concorde's San Antonio campus offers career-focused healthcare programs, including dental, allied health, diagnostic, and patient care. For more information, visit concorde/campus/san-antonio-texas .

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute ( ), (NYSE: UTI ), operates 17 healthcare focused campuses across eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, preparing America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other healthcare roles. Concorde schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit concorde

