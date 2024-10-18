Autumn Weather To Prevail In Most Regions - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- The weather is expected, on Friday, to be pleasant and autumnal in most places, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Low-lying clouds are expected to appear, and there is a slight chance of light rain showers in the early morning hours in some areas of the Kingdom's north and central western regions. The winds will be moderate and coming from the northwest.The weather department said that on Saturday and Sunday, the weather will mostly stay pleasant and autumnal, with moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-lying clouds will be present, and moderate to occasionally strong northwest winds will prevail.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 12 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 32 degrees during the day, sliding to 21 degrees at night.