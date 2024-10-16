Kharge Appoints Coordinators For Jharkhand Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed three party leaders as All India Congress Committee (AICC) Senior Coordinators for the upcoming two-phase Assembly in Jharkhand.

In a statement, the Congress mentioned that party President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed B.K. Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi and Mohan Markam as AICC Senior Coordinators for the Assembly in Jharkhand for which will be held on November 13 and November 20.

There are a total of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly.

The state is going to the polls against the backdrop of Chief Minister Hemant Soren walking out of jail to retain his CM position again.

Soren was jailed in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to a land scam matter.

Hemant's (then) party colleague -- Champai Soren -- handled the Chief Ministerial responsibilities while the senior JMM leader was in prison.

Champai, however, was made to step aside after Hemant walked out of jail. Displeased over the development, Champai left JMM and switched to the BJP.

Champai Soren quit the JMM on August 28 and joined the BJP two days later, on August 30.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, boosted by its recent electoral performance in Haryana -- where it stormed to power for the third consecutive time -- and also put on a spirited show in Jammu and Kashmir by bagging 29 seats, would be keen to come with another impressive performance.

On Wednesday, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh expressed confidence that the forthcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections will result in a BJP-led NDA government in both states.

He also took potshots at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, saying: "The people of Jharkhand are suffering under the oppressive, corrupt, and tyrannical leadership of Hemant Soren. In these elections, the people will support the lotus in Jharkhand, and NDA governments will be formed in both states."

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be held in two phases, with Jharkhand voting on November 13 and November 20, and Maharashtra voting on November 20.

The counting of votes for both states will take place on November 23.