Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The elastomeric infusion pumps market has seen strong growth, expanding from $0.98 billion in 2023 to $1.07 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.3%. Growth drivers include a high incidence of chronic conditions, increased surgical procedures, an aging population, greater awareness, and government support.

The elastomeric infusion pumps market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $1.53 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, more surgical interventions, and increased healthcare spending drive this growth. Trends include IoT-enabled smart pumps, anti-free-flow mechanisms, ergonomic designs, extended battery life, and eco-friendly materials.

The growing number of hospitalized patients is expected to drive the elastomeric infusion pump market. Advances in medical technology have led to increased hospital admissions for treatments requiring long-term medication administration, such as antibiotics and chemotherapy. Elastomeric infusion pumps allow patients to receive these treatments at home, reducing hospital occupancy rates.

Major companies operating in the elastomeric infusion pumps market are Baxter International Inc., Medline Industries, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Avanos Medical Inc., Vygon SAS, pfm medical gmbh, Integrated Medical Systems Inc., Preferred Medical, Leventon S.A.U, Tuoren Medical, Eitan Medical, PROMECON GmbH, Epic Medical, Promecon Medical, Ace Medical Devices, Gamastech, Adria Med, Heka Healthcare, Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd

Key firms in the elastomeric infusion pump market are working on portable chemotherapy infusion pumps designed to provide reliable and user-friendly infusion systems, enhancing the precision of drug delivery. These devices enable controlled administration of chemotherapy drugs, allowing patients to receive treatment either continuously or intermittently outside a hospital environment.

1) By Product Type: Continuous Rate Elastomeric Pumps, Variable Rate Elastomeric Pumps

2) By Treatment: Pain Management, Antibiotic Or Antiviral, Chemotherapy, Other Treatments

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Clinics, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the elastomeric infusion pump market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the elastomeric infusion pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Elastomeric infusion pumps are medical devices designed for the precise delivery of medications or fluids over a specified duration. These pumps are valued for their simplicity, portability, and ease of use, making them particularly beneficial in both hospital and home care environments. They allow patients to receive treatment outside clinical settings, promoting mobility and flexibility during infusion therapy.

