The Smilist Expands To Massachusetts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist is pleased to announce its expansion into the state of Massachusetts with the addition of two offices, Hirshberg Wozny Care and Hirshberg Dental Associates of Boston. Now operating in seven states throughout the Northeast, The Smilist is committed to strengthening its presence in the Boston area.

"We're thrilled to welcome these terrific practices to The Smilist," says Andrew Mintz, Chief Executive Officer. "For years, they have been a cornerstone of exceptional dental care in their community and we are honored to partner with practices that share our commitment to patient-centered care and clinical excellence."

"I'm confident that I've found the perfect partner in The Smilist to carry on the legacy of the practices," relates Dr. John Wozny. "I'm excited to enjoy the world-class support services that The Smilist offers while continuing to grow and deliver exceptional care to patients."



