10 More Killed, 15 Others Injured In Israeli Airstrike On S. Lebanon: Death Toll 2,350
Date
10/16/2024 12:05:25 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BEIRUT, Oct 16 (NNN-NNA) – At least 10 more people were killed, and 15 others wounded, last night, in a violent Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health Ministry reported.
TV footage showed that the airstrike, targeting residential buildings in the town of Qana, 10 km southeast of the city of Tyre, caused a massive fire and destroyed the buildings and nearby vehicles.
Civil defence teams and firefighters rushed to the scene, to extinguish the fire and transport the casualties to hospitals in Tyre.
Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has been conducting an unprecedented, intensive airstrikes on Lebanon, in a sharp escalation with Hezbollah.
The death toll from the Israeli Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon, since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on Oct 8, last year, has reached 2,350, while injuries went up to 10,906, Health Ministry figures showed, yesterday.– NNN-NNA
MENAFN16102024000200011047ID1108783219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.