BEIRUT, Oct 16 (NNN-NNA) – At least 10 more people were killed, and 15 others wounded, last night, in a violent Israeli on southern Lebanon, the Lebanese reported.

TV footage showed that the airstrike, targeting residential buildings in the town of Qana, 10 km southeast of the city of Tyre, caused a massive fire and destroyed the buildings and nearby vehicles.

Civil defence teams and firefighters rushed to the scene, to extinguish the fire and the casualties to hospitals in Tyre.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist has been conducting an unprecedented, intensive airstrikes on Lebanon, in a sharp escalation with Hezbollah.

The death toll from the Israeli Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon, since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on Oct 8, last year, has reached 2,350, while injuries went up to 10,906, Health Ministry figures showed, yesterday.– NNN-NNA

