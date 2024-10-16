Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert, Schools Closed Days Due To Heavy Rain Forecast Top 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD ) has issued an 'orange' alert in Bengaluru due to the heavy rain forecast, as per a PTI report. Further, all aided and private schools, Anganwadi centres and high in the city will remain closed today, October 16, 2024, as per a order.

Public schools are already closed for Dussehra holidays, the PTI report added.

“Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru , the Met Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday,” a government order stated.

Several Bengaluru localities saw water-logging and traffic congestion on October 15 following heavy rainfall.

Roads in Varthur, Hebbal, Kadubeesanahalli, and the surrounding areas were water-logged, with tech hubs on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Sarjapur among the affected. Trees in areas like Syndicate Bank Colony in Banashankari were also uprooted.

Due to the incessant and heavy rains across Bengaluru, the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up 24X7 exclusive control rooms in its eight zones and also launched a helpline number (1533) to report rain-related problems. In a virtual meeting held by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, BBMP officials have been instructed to be on high alert , prepare for emergencies, and focus on flood-prone areas. The BBMP has urged citizens to“venture out only when necessary and be cautious”.



The IMD said a low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal caused the heavy downpour . It has forecast heavy rains in northern Karnataka over the next 24 hours, and an official said the situation is likely to prevail for "the next three to four days". The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for the districts of Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and coastal Karnataka.