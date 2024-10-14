Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Reaches 2,306, Injuries Up To 10,698: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 15 (NNN-NNA) – The death toll from Israeli on Lebanon since Oct 8, last year, has reached 2,306, with injuries totaling 10,698, said the Lebanese Ministry.

Last Saturday alone, Israeli airstrikes killed 51 and 174, according to the ministry.

The said, Israeli raids resulted in 14 deaths and 63 injuries in southern Lebanon, while 10 were killed and 50 wounded in Nabatieh.

It added that, three were killed and 11 wounded in Bekaa, and 13 were injured in Baalbek-Hermel.

It also noted that, 22 people were killed and 33 others injured in Mount Lebanon, while two were killed and four more injured in North Lebanon.

In addition, unnamed Lebanese military sources reported Sunday that, an Israeli warplane fired four air-to-ground missiles at a house in Mayfadoun village, deep in southern Lebanon, killing seven civilians and wounding one other.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes across Lebanon in a sharp escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA