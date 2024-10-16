MP Bypolls: Cong Questions Transfer Of Budhni Municipal CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 16 (IANS) on Wednesday questioned the transfer of the Budhni Municipal CEO ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh's two Assembly constituencies - Vijayapur and Budhni.

"The ruling BJP has begun preparations for match-fixing in Budhni. What was the compulsion that CMO was changed just before the announcement of by-elections," said Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar.

"Transferring Budhni's CMO was a pre-plan of the ruling BJP," said Singhar who is the in-charge of the Budhni by-elections.

The BJP, however, termed Singhar's allegation baseless, saying five municipal officials posted in different districts, were transferred. "Congress is very well aware of the results of bypolls in both seats - Budhni and Vijayapur, which is why they have started making baseless allegations," said a senior BJP spokesperson.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the by-elections in Budhni and Vijayapur on November 13 while the results will be announced on November 23.

The process of filing nomination papers will start on October 18 and the date for withdrawing the nomination will be October 30.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Election Officier (CEO) said that 'redressal cells' in both the Assembly constituencies have been set up for receiving complaints regarding the elections.

More than 2.76 lakh voters in Budhni and 2.54 lakh voters in Vijayapur will vote to elect new members for the state Legislative Assembly on November 13.