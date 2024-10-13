Big 5 Construct Qatar And INDEX Design Qatar To Open Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Today marks the grand opening of Big 5 Construct Qatar and Design Qatar, the largest and interior design events in the country, running until 15 October 2024, at the Doha and Center (DECC). With anticipation at its peak, thousands of attendees are gearing up to explore many innovations, cutting-edge technologies, products and services as well as networking opportunities. As the doors open, Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar unveil their top unmissable highlights:

dmg events, a leading organizer of face-to-face events, has teamed up with Qatar-based NeXTfairs to co-host the events. Construction and design professionals visiting the events will explore the entire value chain from inception to completion as Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar co-locate with Cityscape Qatar, enhancing benefits and opportunities for visitors and potential buyers.

The events unite stakeholders to explore emerging trends, capitalize on market opportunities, and chart the course towards sustainable growth, bringing together exhibitors from over 25 countries, such as Bahrain, Finland, France, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, among others.

This year, Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar address the evolving needs of the Qatari construction and design markets through dedicated product sectors, such as concrete & cement, construction tools & PPEs, marble & stone, modular construction, HVACR, MEP services, windows, doors & building facades, surfaces & flooring, intelligent buildings, digital construction, urban design & landscape, kitchen & bathrooms, furniture, building interiors & finishes and facilities management.

Attendees can gain CPD points by participating in certified educational panels and discussions. Big 5 Talks will cover key topics such as collaborative contracting models, sustainable construction, the future of investment in mega projects (PPP), and leveraging digital transformation to mitigate urban heating.

The events feature INDEX Design Talks, a series of engaging discussions among industry leaders. Key topics include designing the future, which focuses on navigating evolving trends and cultural impacts in architecture and design; iconic landmarks, offering a behind-the-scenes look at a FIFA stadium; and designing for human experience, which explores the psychology of spaces.

More than 250 brands will showcase products, services, systems and solutions at the events.

Exhibitors at Big 5 Construct Qatar include HBK Contracting Company, Odoo Middle East, Wimac Crane and QTerminals, among others.

Some of the prominent names exhibiting at INDEX Design Qatar are Arka Design, Thats Living, IKEA, Evozome and more. These are among the 250+ leading brands that will be exhibiting.

Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar which run until 15 October. To visit the events, register via: INDEX Design Qatar and Big 5 Construct Qatar.