Foreign Minister, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Israeli Aggression On Gaza, West Bank, And Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed on Tuesday ongoing efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

In a press following the talks in Ankara, Safadi said that the discussions were transparent and focused on advancing bilateral relations, according to a Foreign statement.

“Our historical and brotherly ties, as envisioned by King Abdullah and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are characterised by coordination. We are determined to expand cooperation in various fields to serve the mutual interests of both countries,” Safadi said.

The top diplomat also noted that both countries would work together to put an end to the brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, stressing the need for a just and comprehensive peace that recognises the Palestinian people's right to freedom, dignity, and an independent sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi also condemned Israel's actions in the West Bank, which include killings, settlement expansion, land confiscation, and efforts to weaken the Palestinian Authority, warning that these actions could escalate into a regional war.

The minister also highlighted Lebanon's readiness to implement UN Resolution 1701, noting that despite this, Israel continues its aggression, resulting in the displacement of 1.2 million Lebanese and creating a humanitarian crisis.

Safadi also criticised the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, for failing to enforce international law and prevent further escalation.

Fidan said that Turkish-Jordanian relations witness constant progress, where the two countries see eye to eye, mainly on regional issues.

He added that Israel has been committing“genocide and ethnic cleansing” in Gaza for over a year now, stressing that Israel is threatening international peace along with those who provide it with weapons and political support.

The Turkish minister called on the international community to embark on the reconstruction of Gaza and realising just and permanent peace, noting that Israel seeks to hinder the two-state solution and the establishment of the Palestinian state.