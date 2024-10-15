Delhi News: No Water Supply In THESE Areas From Wednesday For 18 Hours Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi news: At least eight areas of Delhi's Outer North district will not have any water for 18 hours from October 16, Wednesday at 10 am till October 17 , 4 am, due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said in its latest statement.

The affected areas include Bawana Village and surrounding colonies, Sultanpur Dabas Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Barwala Village, Majra Dabas Village, Chandpur Village, the area under Ward 35 (Kanjhawala) and Ward 36 (Rani Khera), and their adjoining areas, read the statement.

The interruption is due to interconnection works on the 1000 mm diameter Bawana water main, which stems from the Bawana Water Treatment Plant (WTP), said the Delhi Jal Board.

"Due to interconnection works in 1000 mm via Bawana water main emanating from Bawana WTP, the water supply will be affected from the morning of October 16 (10 am) to the morning of October (4 am), i.e. 18 hours in the command areas of Bawana area," the statement said.

The Delhi Jal Board further stated that water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room. In addition, it also advised the public to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements during the shutdown period.

“Therefore, the public is advised to make judicious use of water,” the DJB said in its statement, reported PTI.

