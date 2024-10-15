State-Owned Banks Ready To Provide Lending For Communities To Install Generation Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian state-owned banks are ready to provide lending for local communities planning to install power generation facilities.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Roman Andarak at the 'Energy Investments Amid the War', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last Friday we held a meeting with state-owned banks. The main signal from them is that they are ready to provide lending for local communities to install power generation facilities, running on either or energy sources,” Andarak told.

At the same time, in his words, local communities are still waiting for equipment deliveries from donors. Hence, such projects have been few so far.

According to Andarak, even though Ukraine's energy system is balanced at the moment, its condition remains fragile following Russian attacks. Now, in terms of the supply of power, Ukraine has to rely on nuclear energy generation and renewable energy facilities.

Andarak emphasized that power engineers make efforts to repair the damaged energy objects as fast as possible. In addition, Ukraine is working on the decentralization of power supplies, including the construction of new small-capacity power generation facilities and the provision of critical infrastructure with backup power supply sources.

A reminder that, over the past four months, banks had received 2,484 corporate loan requests for energy infrastructure restoration projects and approved UAH 7.9 billion worth of them .

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry