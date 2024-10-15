Policeman Killed, Three Civilians Injured In Shooting Attack In S. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 16 (NNN-MA'AN) – A officer was killed and three civilians wounded, in a shooting attack in southern Israel, yesterday, local police said in a statement.

The assailant opened fire at passing cars on Route 4, near the Yavne interchange, according to the statement.

A truck driver, who noticed the shootout, opened fire at the gunman and killed him, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.– NNN-MA'AN

