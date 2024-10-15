عربي


Policeman Killed, Three Civilians Injured In Shooting Attack In S. Israel

10/15/2024 9:04:14 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 16 (NNN-MA'AN) – A Police officer was killed and three civilians wounded, in a shooting attack in southern Israel, yesterday, local police said in a statement.

The assailant opened fire at passing cars on Route 4, near the Yavne interchange, according to the statement.

A truck driver, who noticed the shootout, opened fire at the gunman and killed him, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.– NNN-MA'AN

MENAFN15102024000200011047ID1108782874


Nam News Network

