Policeman Killed, Three Civilians Injured In Shooting Attack In S. Israel
10/15/2024 9:04:14 PM
JERUSALEM, Oct 16 (NNN-MA'AN) – A Police officer was killed and three civilians wounded, in a shooting attack in southern Israel, yesterday, local police said in a statement.
The assailant opened fire at passing cars on Route 4, near the Yavne interchange, according to the statement.
A truck driver, who noticed the shootout, opened fire at the gunman and killed him, police said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.– NNN-MA'AN
