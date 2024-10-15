The Rhythm Junctions With LVLD Music For Exciting New Release On All Music Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

You've Got To Move N' Groove.

The Rhythm Junctions , the dynamic duo from the US, have partnered with LVLD to release their latest single, "You've Got to Move N' Groove."

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Emerging US based duo called The Rhythm Junctions formed by Javiere Inniss and Jonesy B", as they launch their latest single, "You've Got to Move N' Groove." This collaboration promises to deliver fresh sounds that are set to captivate audiences across the globe.The dynamic duo combines their unique styles to create a vibrant and energetic track that encourages listeners to dance and embrace the rhythm of life. With infectious beats and catchy melodies, "You've Got to Move N' Groove" is designed to get everyone on their feet.Listeners can enjoy "You've Got to Move N' Groove" on various platforms:.Listen on SoundCloud.Stream on Spotify.Download on Apple MusicJaviere Inniss and Jonesy B are passionate about creating music that resonates with fans and inspires joy. Their partnership with LVLD Music represents a significant step forward in their artistic journey, bringing a wealth of creativity and innovation to the music scene.Stay tuned for more updates, performances, and future releases from this exciting duo. For press inquiries, please contact

