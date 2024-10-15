Daily Information NY Just Announced Own Your Beauty Award 2024 Winning Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YOKIHADA SOAP

Zogankin

slow and glow®

This features sustainable Japanese beauty products, with three winners judged by beauty expert Hitoshi Sagaseki and BK creative genius Rick Davy.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daily Information NY announced its award-winning brands from its latest exhibition, Own Your Beauty Award 2024, co-hosted by Sharing Beauty at Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo.The purpose of this exhibition is to introduce sustainable Japanese beauty products to New York, while serving as a foothold for overseas expansion. This mission is to support the development of beauty and health worldwide and achieve prosperity for our society. Winners were selected by five beauty judges, include beauty expert Hitoshi Sagaseki and BK's creative genius Rick Davy.See Own Your Beauty Award winning products below. This exhibition is underway until Oct 31st. YOKIHADA SOAPGero Ointment, a traditional medicine of Gero Onsen (Gero Hot Spring), has developed in the pursuit of health and beauty by focusing on the herbal ingredients of Gero Ointment. It is a cute soap that can be taken out by breaking open a balloon, just like jade yokan. It is a jelly-like soap that gently washes your face and body. It is free of preservatives, synthetic dyes, and synthetic fragrances. Zogankin G4U Sparkling PackThe Zogankin G4U Sparkling Pack is a carbonated facial mask that uses baking soda to promote skin turnover and maintain healthy skin by breaking down excess oil. Infused with plant stem cells, amino acid collagen, and eggshell membrane extract, this pack leaves the skin feeling smooth and moisturized. The gel-like texture reacts with body heat and sebum to create a foamy lather within two minutes, offering a quick and refreshing skincare solution. Ideal for treating pores, dead skin cells, and dullness,it enhances the absorption of serums, applying your favorite lotion or serum, ensuring maximum effectiveness. For optimal results, use this pack twice a week as a special treatment. slow and glow® All-in-One Gel Cream Moisture RichThis high-moisture all-in-one gel made from 100% natural ingredients is formulated with 5 organic botanical oils (opuntia, rosehip, pomegranate, apricot, and jojoba) and a luxurious amount of naturally occurring fermented ceramide. This product is designed to moisturize dry and aging skin that has lost its water retention capacity, while providing firmness and luster from within. Aroma of bergamot, neroli and geranium. Vegan and Cruelty-free.Daily Information NY is an advertising agency that focuses on global promotion and operates a showroom called J+B Japanese products SHOW CASE LAB. at Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo.Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo is located in Park Slope in Brooklyn and serves as a Japan-U.S. cultural exchange laboratory.

Toshiyuki Matsumoto

Daily Information NY Inc.

+1 347-987-3217

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.