ARRIS® Composites Selected By U.S. Army For Research Study On Advanced Continuous Fiber Composite Insoles In Military Boots

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS Composites, a leader in high-performance continuous fiber thermoplastic composite manufacturing, is proud to announce its selection by the U.S. Army for a groundbreaking study on the use of advanced carbon fiber plates in military boots.

Funded by the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center (NATICK) and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) through the University of Massachusetts at Lowell (UML) HEROES program, this collaborative research will be conducted alongside the School of Kinesiology and Nutrition at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM). Findings from the study are expected in 2025, with the potential to reshape future designs of military boots to improve soldier performance and reduce risk of musculoskeletal injuries.

Founded in 2017, ARRIS has produced a number of high-performance composite products in a wide range of industries. ARRIS previously partnered with the US Army & DEVCOM GVSC on lightweight vehicle seats1. Most applicable to this military boot study, ARRIS developed a novel running plate for Brooks' Hyperion Elite 4 running shoe, where ARRIS' carbon fiber plate reduced weight, improved energy return, and provided better recovery for elite runners. Building on its success in the "super shoe" market, ARRIS is now applying its technology to military footwear to develop cutting-edge carbon fiber insoles for use in military-issued boots. These novel insoles are designed and engineered to enhance daily movement, reduce fatigue, and mitigate musculoskeletal injuries, especially in hot-weather environments.

This ongoing study involves both bench-top and in-vivo testing to validate the benefits of carbon fiber insoles in military-issued boots. Prototypes of continuous fiber-reinforced plates have been integrated into hot-weather combat boots and will be tested to assess their impact on running economy, lower extremity biomechanics, and measures of functional performance.

"This study is an exciting opportunity to explore how the most advanced composites can be used with best-in-class foam to benefit military personnel that spend long hours on their feet," said Riley Reese, CEO at ARRIS Composites. "Injury reduction by way of novel footwear technologies has long eluded even the most industry-leading brands with little to no science backing some egregious claims. This study with the military will provide a critical framework for demonstrating measurable, real-world benefits."

"Footwear plays a significant role in the mechanics of movement, particularly for service members who operate in demanding environments," said Scott Piland, PhD, Professor and Director at the School of Kinesiology and Nutrition at The University of Southern Mississippi.

"This research will offer significant insight into how we might boost performance and prevent injuries through the application of this unique technology. We are enthused to be part of this collaboration with ARRIS and UML"

The ultimate objective of this project will be to directly integrate proven performance-enhancing continuous fiber composite plates into next-generation military boots, addressing soldiers' unique challenges in diverse field environments. The results are expected to influence both military and civilian applications, revealing even more meaningful possibilities for athletes and enthusiasts alike, as well as professionals and workers on their feet all day.

