Stunt Turns Deadly: 26-Year-Old Influencer Falls From Spain's Highest Bridge, Dies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old British man died after he fell from one of the highest bridges in Spain when he climbed it to make content for social networks .

The victim has not been identified by the local authorities. He was with another man, aged 24, when he fell to his death on Sunday morning from the cable-stayed Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Talavera de la Reina, 110 kilometres (70 miles) southwest of Madrid, the city council said.

Spanning the River Tagus, the cable-stay bridge is 192m (630ft) tall. The Castilla-La Mancha bridge was built in 2011.

| Ganji Chudail becomes brands new favorite, is now an influencer

A cable-stayed bridge, it consists of a main concrete pylon with multiple cables coming from the centre in a triangular shape.

"As far as we have been able to learn, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this disastrous and sad outcome," Talavera city councillor for public security Macarena Munoz said.

National Police as well as local town-hall employed firefighters rushed to the scene with paramedics but there was nothing they could to save the man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

| Viral Video: Instagram influencer drinks buffalo urine straight from the animal

Footage from the scene of the tragedy showed police cordoning off the area near to where he fell.

According to Spanish media, it had rained heavily in Talavera before the accident, which may have caused the bridge to be slippery.

With its 152 wire ropes and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside, the bridge has long drawn daredevils and social media creators, who climb it despite this being banned.

"We have reiterated on many occasions that it cannot be done under any circumstances," said Munoz.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said:“We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities.”