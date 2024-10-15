Under Royal Directives, RMS Evacuates Gazan Girl To King Hussein Medical City

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Under royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, instructed the Royal Medical Services (RMS) to evacuate 4-year-old Raghad Al Khawali from the Gaza Strip to Jordan, due to a suspected tumor that was diagnosed by the Jordanian field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip/4.Upon her arrival, the child was transferred to King Hussein Medical City/Queen Rania Hospital for Children, to follow up on her condition by a medical team specialized in such cases, and conduct tests, determine the type of tumor, and begin treatment at the RMS.Director of the Queen Rania Hospital for Children, Brigadier General Abdullah Ghanma, said that Raghad suffers from a mass pressing on the right and left eye from the back area and needs a specialized center to treat her, where diagnostic and then therapeutic procedures will be initiated.For their part, the girl's relatives expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah for this humanitarian gesture, lauding the medical and humanitarian efforts exerted by the Jordan Armed Forces in various areas of the Gaza Strip.