Texas-Based Artist Gary Patrick Sings About The Montana Moon

To Perform New Single at the CMA Theater at the Country Hall of Fame and Museum

- Gary Patrick

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Americana and songwriter Gary Patrick announces the release of his latest single, "Montana Moon," on October 18th across digital platforms, with a dedicated launch to Americana and Texas on October 22nd. Patrick describes the song as a reflection of“the rambler spirit in all of us, longing to find peace in the moment.”

Patrick will showcase "Montana Moon" during The Josie Music Awards Pre-Show at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He shares,“I've performed this song at several Texas shows, and the feedback has been incredible. People are telling me it's their favorite of all my songs. Now we're taking it to Nashville!”

Looking back on his music and how it's evolved, Gary notes a shift with his last LP, "High to Ride," and how it's allowed him to embrace his Americana roots.“Montana Moon aligns perfectly with that direction. It feels like we have a lot of momentum with this release,” he says.

Patrick also believes the song resonates with where he is as an artist.“I'm a minimalist at heart, and the line, 'The more I leave behind, the less I pack,' really speaks to me. I also love the line, 'I see folks getting older and they're pulling in their oars; me, I just keep on rowing for some distant shore.'”

Gary has been nominated for Artist of the Year in the Folk/Americana category by The Josie Music Awards, taking place at the Grand Ole Opry House the night after his pre-show performance. He adds,“We are excited about this new journey and the friends we'll make along the way.”

Patrick's early career includes a decade as the lead vocalist and guitarist for his house band, Clockwork, at the historic Mirage and Bellagio resorts in Las Vegas. He has also performed at Caesar's Palace, The Monte Carlo, The Venetian, and Paris Hotels.“I've been blessed with some amazing career memories, played some extraordinary venues, and now I'm able to reach people worldwide with my music."

When he's not on the road, Gary and his wife Kara, reside in Mineola, Texas, near their family. And while Montana may seem far away from the couple, Gary says it isn't really.“Kara and I had our honeymoon in Montana, so that moon and the whole world there continues to live in our hearts and inspires us.”

For more information, please visit Gary Patrick's website at garypatrick .

