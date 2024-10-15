DJ Pauly D Takes Over The Main Norfolk For An Unforgettable Halloween Party Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Haunted Prom w/ DJ Pauly D

Join 3,000 of your friends for the ultimate Halloween event with DJ Pauly D at The Main Norfolk on October 25th!

- Joe FuNORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for the ultimate Halloween party of the year as DJ Pauly D , one of the world's most renowned DJs and reality TV stars, is set to take over The Main Norfolk with not one but TWO massive parties!With two electrifying events happening simultaneously at Grain and the Ballrooms of The Main, party-goers are in for an unforgettable night with 3,000 of your friends, dancing and celebrating Halloween in style.Pauly D will bring his signature high-energy DJ set, spinning today's biggest hits alongside classic anthems, ensuring a night of non-stop music, lights, and excitement. Whether you're in the vibrant rooftop setting of Grain or immersed in the spectacular ballroom experience, there's something for everyone at this dual-event extravaganza.Local DJ's - DJ Joe Fu, DJ Julian Rivera, DJ Alex Lambrino, DJ Steve Dotson will be opening for Pauly. Team Ragoza will be throwing the Party in Grain.With over 3,000 guests expected, this is the perfect opportunity to party with Pauly D and be part of one of the most talked-about events of the year. Costumes are encouraged, and both locations will feature themed décor, top-tier sound and lighting, and unforgettable performances.Tickets are on sale now, but don't wait-this event is expected to sell out! Early bird pricing is available, and no tickets will be sold at the door. Join the fun and secure your spot for the biggest Halloween party in Norfolk.Event Details:Date: October 25th, 2024Time: 8:00 PM – 2:00 AMLocation: The Main Norfolk – Grain & The BallroomsSpecial Guest: DJ Pauly DPurchase Tickets:Follow us on Instagram at @rockstarbooking and @thejoefu for more details and updates!Media Contact:Joe FuMedia/DJ DirectorRockstar Booking757-286-7819...

Halloween Party at The Main Featuring DJ Pauly D

