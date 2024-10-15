Biomednewsbreaks - Nanoviricides (NYSE American: NNVC) CEO Featured In Latest Episode Of PODD Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
NanoViricides (NYSE American: NNVC) , a clinical-stage global leader in broad-spectrum antiviral nanomedicines, is in the spotlight in the most recent episode of the PODD podcast. The company announced that president and executive chair Anil R. Diwan, PhD, was interviewed during the Oct. 11 episode of the program, which was released on PharmaTalkRadio. During the interview, Diwan discussed the company's proprietary nanoviricides technology platform as well as
its potentially revolutionary broad-spectrum antiviral clinical drug candidate, NV-387. According to the announcement, based on animal model studies, NV-387 exhibits potential to completely revolutionize the treatment of viral infections, much like penicillin changed the treatment of bacterial infections decades ago.
About NanoViricides Inc.
NanoViricides is a clinical-stage company that is creating special-purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The company's novel nanoviricide(TM) class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma Inc. The company has a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MOU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments. To learn more about the company, visit .
