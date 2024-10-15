UDC Wraps Up Cityscape Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, successfully concluded its participation at Cityscape Qatar 2024, generating significant interest and achieving impressive sales figures for its highly anticipated Crystal Residence units on Gewan Island. The event served as a for UDC to showcase its state-of-the-art projects, with a strong focus on the future of smart, sustainable living through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

UDC's pavilion stood out at the event by offering visitors rich immersive experiences that transformed the traditional sales and marketing approach. With a focus on innovation, the pavilion featured AI-powered chatbot assistance, which provided real-time information and support on all UDC-related projects, developments, achievements, and future plans. The cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology ensured that attendees received comprehensive insights tailored to their interests, enhancing their overall experience.

At Cityscape, UDC unveiled its vision for the future of real estate, presenting a range of groundbreaking technologies at The Pearl and Gewan Islands that will set a new standard in customer operations and community management. By utilising AI and Internet of Things technologies, UDC is aiming to transform the living experience for residents and visitors, providing streamlined and efficient solutions for every aspect of real estate management-from sales and marketing to after-sales services and facilities management.

UDC's integration of smart technologies will further revolutionize customer operations. Advanced platforms are enhancing customer engagement, making the sales process more seamless and personalized. UDC's Omni-Channel AI Bot provides real-time support across multiple platforms, ensuring a smooth and responsive customer journey. Additionally, IoT-enabled systems monitor environmental conditions and optimise resource management, resulting in enhanced waste control, security, and overall community well-being.

One of the highlights of UDC's digital transformation is the implementation of smart building access, parking solutions and other advanced facilities, ensuring enhanced security and convenience for residents. These solutions, along with AI-driven property management and integrated e-services, will set new benchmarks for operational efficiency. Through its innovative mobile app, UDC offers residents and visitors easy access to all services on The Pearl and Gewan Islands, including luxury amenities like complimentary limousine service, adding a touch of convenience to everyday life.

This strategic leap in digital transformation is part of UDC's broader commitment to sustainability. The use of AI at Gewan Island will enhance the island's operational efficiency and smart energy management systems and AI-powered waste reduction initiatives will serve to create a cleaner and healthier environment, aligning with Qatar's Vision 2030 goals.

UDC's dedication to innovation has been recognized with the prestigious Best Cloud Transformation Project 2024 award, further highlighting the company's leadership in digital transformation. These innovations are not just about integrating technology, but about enhancing the quality of life for residents and creating sustainable, smart communities.

Building on its success at Cityscape Qatar 2024, UDC is preparing for the Luxury Property Show in Shanghai this December, where it will attract international investors and further elevate its global brand.

With the handover of Crystal Residence units scheduled to begin in early November, UDC continues to set new standards in luxury living, offering unmatched amenities and breathtaking views. The Crystal Walkway retail district is also nearing full occupancy, standing at an impressive 84%.

UDC's robust project pipeline also includes the upcoming premium medical establishment The Pearl International Hospital, set to open in Q4 2024, providing world-class healthcare services to residents of The Pearl Island and surrounding areas. The company is also committed to maintaining a vibrant community on The Pearl Island, with a rich calendar of events aimed at driving footfall and adding value to retail businesses.

MENAFN15102024000067011011ID1108781545