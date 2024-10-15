Nasser Hussain Hails Kamran Ghulam’S Gritty Century, Compares Him To Steve Smith

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Pakistan's debutant Kamran Ghulam made an unforgettable impact in the second Test against England on October 12, steering his team out of early trouble with a resilient century. Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Ghulam's performance, likening the 29-year-old's style to that of Australia's Steve Smith.

Coming into the side as a replacement for Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam, Ghulam rose to the occasion on his Test debut, producing a crucial 118 off 224 balls. His composed innings was the backbone of Pakistan's recovery after they stumbled to 19 for 2 early on. By stumps on Day 1, Ghulam's determined hundred had guided Pakistan to 259 for 5, putting the team back on track in Multan.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain lauded Ghulam's ability to adapt to the tricky conditions and expertly navigate England's bowling attack.“He had to wait his turn. He's been scoring prolific runs in the last three years. He got the right balance between attack and defence,” Hussain said, highlighting Ghulam's poise at the crease.

What stood out for Hussain was Ghulam's "swagger," as he masterfully switched between attacking strokes and defensive resilience. He also noted similarities between Ghulam's defensive technique and Steve Smith's, especially when using his feet and charging down the pitch.“He's got a bit of Steve Smith about him when he defends the ball and charges. He's got a bit of swagger about him," Hussain added.

Known for his prowess against spin in domestic cricket, Ghulam handled England's spinner Jack Leach, who had earlier dismissed Pakistan's openers, with composure. His partnership with fellow batter Saim Ayub, worth 149 runs, was vital in stabilising Pakistan's innings. Ayub contributed a solid 77 before falling to Matthew Potts, but by then, the duo had laid a strong foundation.

Ghulam's century came off 192 balls, a gritty effort that not only steadied Pakistan's ship but also showcased his mental toughness and technical skill. His composed innings featured 11 boundaries and a six, and his ability to rotate the strike kept the pressure off the other end.