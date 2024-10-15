Tic Tac® Debuts New Flavor And Asks Fans To Vote On The Next Flavor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tic Tac ® ,

the iconic little mint packed with 100 mouthwatering layers, has a brand-new flavor rolling out on shelves: Citrus Adventure . Plus, Tic Tac is inviting fans to " Choose Your Next Match " and help pick the next flavor.

Tic Tac Citrus Adventure is a unique mix of sour and tangy fruity flavors that stimulates the senses in one pack: Mandarin , Lemon , and Lime . With their bright colors and matching vibrant tastes, these flavors are perfect to enjoy individually or mixed together. Available now in packs of 0.84oz, 1.7oz and 3.4oz, consumers can purchase Tic Tac Citrus Adventure at retailers nationwide in store and online.

Now through November 10th, Tic Tac is inviting fans to " Choose Your Next Match"

and help select the brand's next limited-edition flavor. The five flavors going head-to-head include Mango Lime , Sour Grape , Lemon Sorbet , Dragon Fruit and Ginger Lemon . Fans can vote for their top pick by heading to @tictacusa

on Instagram. By voting, consumers will automatically be entered to win exciting prizes.

"Our new flavors are always created with our fans in mind, so we're especially excited to not only have consumers try the brand-new Citrus Adventure flavor, but also give them the opportunity to impact our next innovation," said Dan Cutchin, Vice President of Marketing at Ferrero USA. "We think any of these flavors would be a great addition to our already delicious lineup and cannot wait to see what our fans choose."

For more information on Tic Tac Citrus Adventure and " Choose Your Next Match ," please visit . Stay up to date on all things Tic Tac by following @tictacusa

on social.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older with a valid Instagram account as of the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00AM (ET) on October 14, 2024 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on November 10, 2024. Winners selected via weekly random drawings. For complete details, including entry requirements, weekly drawing periods, and prizing details/restrictions, see Official Rules available at Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054. Not sponsored by Instagram.

About Tic Tac® Mints

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. .

CONTACT: Jaclyn Giuliano, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America

