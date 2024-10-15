(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inspired by the fast-casual "bowl" trend and packed with 40% more toppings, Bistro

Loaded Bowls deliver a filling, flavorful lunch on the go

IRWINDALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonduelle, a global leader in plant-rich, ready-to-eat meals, today announced the launch of its new Bistro® Loaded Bowls, the lunch that desk-eaters and bowl enthusiasts everywhere have been waiting for. Satisfying and craveable, Bistro

Loaded Bowls are made with the freshest greens, more than 12 grams of protein, crunchy toppings and creamy dips, all without compromising on convenience. No meal prep, no lines-just grab, go, and enjoy.

Get a Load of This: Bonduelle's New Bistro® Loaded Bowls are the Ultimate Salad Experience for Bowl Lovers

"As bowl culture continues to explode across fast-casual restaurants, consumers are increasingly seeking convenient, fresh, and nutritious meals packed with flavorful, quality ingredients and proteins," said Bobby Chacko, CEO of Bonduelle Americas. "With our new Bistro Loaded Bowls, we're bringing bowl enthusiasts into the ready-to-eat salad aisle to enjoy a heartier, chef-crafted, topping-forward salad that doesn't compromise on size, taste, or convenience."

From creamy, fresh guacamole made with real Hass avocados, to the briny kick of Kalamata olives, every bowl offers a unique flavor profile designed to excite the palate. Crunchy elements like seeds, nuts, and aromatic croutons add crunchy texture, while zesty dressings tie everything together with bright, bold flavors. Make no mistake, these are not your average bowls.

Get a load of the new Bonduelle Bistro Loaded Bowl Lineup:



Avocado Crunch with Grilled Chicken Bowl: A crisp bed of lettuce is topped with grilled chicken, sunflower seeds, almonds and zesty lemon pepper sourdough croutons. Creamy, fresh guacamole rounds things off, bringing the flavors together in perfect harmony. SRP $5.99

Lemon Mediterranean Style with Grilled Chicken Bowl: A duo of Mediterranean classics: rich Kalamata olives and creamy Feta cheese are at the heart of this bowl. Crumbled croutons seasoned with an aromatic blend of cumin, coriander, and garlic falafel spice add a savory crunch alongside crisp lettuce greens, while the lemon tahini hummus-style dressing adds a bright, zesty note. SRP $5.99 Grilled Chicken and Guacamole Bowl: Fresh guacamole and sweet roasted corn pair with grilled chicken to create a protein-packed salad that's both satisfying and flavorful. Crispy peppers, jalapeños, and tortilla strips add a spicy kick and satisfying crunch to every bite. SRP $5.99

Known for its Ready-Pac Bistro® salads, Bonduelle is now bringing its namesake brand – a grocery store staple loved by consumers globally – into the US for the first time with its new Bonduelle Bistro® Loaded Bowls.

Chacko added, "Bonduelle has a long history of bringing exciting innovations to the produce aisle under the Ready Pac brand, and our Bonduelle Bistro Loaded Bowls are no exception. We're excited to continue building on this heritage with new craveable, plant-rich offerings that delight consumers in every section of the grocery store."

Bonduelle Bistro Loaded Bowls will be available at grocery stores nationwide starting this week. Find it at a store near you and learn more at .

ABOUT BONDUELLE AMERICAS

Bonduelle Americas is a certified B Corp inviting people to embrace a flexitarian lifestyle with an expanding portfolio of plant-rich products available in and beyond the produce aisle. Based in Irwindale, California, the company operates three facilities in California, New Jersey, and Georgia, and partners with local growers in Salinas, California, and Yuma, Arizona, to ensure the freshest ingredients and tastiest meals for you and your family. Bonduelle Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle (BON), an established global brand with more than 170 years of heritage bringing the joy of plants to tables around the world.

Visit our website and follow Bonduelle on Instagram for more information, recipe ideas, and to find the latest products near you.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Faller

[email protected]

Jessica Adkins

[email protected]

SOURCE Bonduelle

