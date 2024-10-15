Red Tree Builders Homes Prove Resilient After Hurricane Helene, Leading The Way In Climate-Conscious Building

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, Red Tree Builders is proud to showcase the resilience of their homes, which are built to endure even the most severe weather events. Just days before the storm the company was honored with the

Department of (DOE) Innovation Award for the fourth time, a distinction no other builder in North Carolina has achieved. This recognition underscores Red Tree's ongoing commitment to building homes that are not only sustainable but also disaster-resilient.

Brandon Bryant, owner of Red Tree Builders, at one of the company's eco-conscious, custom homes in the scenic mountains, where luxury and sustainability come together in every project.

After Hurricane Helene, Red Tree homeowners experienced firsthand the durability of their homes. "Our house is fine! Strong as the Red Tree team," shared one homeowner whose home remained unscathed while neighbors' properties suffered significant damage. Another praised their home's sturdiness, noting tshat even their landscaping survived. One particularly memorable home, nicknamed "The Tank" during construction, truly lived up to its name by withstanding the full force of the storm.

Red Tree Builders' homes are designed with the future in mind, providing solutions for building a better tomorrow. Recognizing the challenges of a changing climate, Red Tree integrates sustainable practices into every project, including energy-efficient systems like geothermal heating and cooling, solar energy options, and net-zero construction standards. By prioritizing sustainability without sacrificing strength, Red Tree ensures that their homes not only minimize environmental impact but also safeguard homeowners against extreme weather.

"At Red Tree Builders, we strive to build homes that protect our clients, keep them safe, and allow them to enjoy the quality of life they deserve," said Brandon Bryant, President of Red Tree Builders. "We understand the challenges that come with climate change, and we are committed to building homes that are resilient, insurable, and future-proof, all while minimizing our environmental footprint."

By combining advanced building techniques with thoughtful design, Red Tree is shaping a future where homeowners can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their homes are built to withstand the test of time-and nature.

Brandon Bryant, President of Red Tree Builders, is available for interviews or podcast appearances to discuss the future of resilient, sustainable home building in the face of increasing climate challenges.

If your audience is interested in the intersection of luxury homebuilding, sustainability, and disaster resilience, Brandon Bryant offers a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience on how to build homes that are both eco-conscious and built to endure.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Communications Director, Kristy Kepley-Steward at [email protected]



About Brandon

Brandon Bryant, President and Owner of Red Tree Builders, is not just a builder-he's a trailblazer in the world of sustainable luxury homes. As a Master Certified Green Professional (Master CGP), Brandon has made it his mission to create healthier, environmentally sound homes by challenging traditional building practices. Under his leadership, Red Tree Builders has embraced what they call a "rebel lux" approach, going against the grain of conventional construction to deliver homes that are not only more innovative but also better for both the homeowners and the environment.

From smart land development and solar passive design to utilizing cutting-edge sustainable systems, Brandon's vision extends beyond the ordinary. His commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new ideas ensures that Red Tree homes stand apart in their performance, longevity, and comfort. Every project reflects his belief that true luxury comes from sustainability and thoughtful design, resulting in homes that are a step ahead of the industry.

By rejecting outdated methods in favor of smarter, greener solutions, Brandon has positioned Red Tree Builders as a leader in eco-luxury. His trailblazing spirit has not only earned Red Tree numerous accolades for green building excellence but also redefined what it means to build a luxury home in the mountains of Western North Carolina.



