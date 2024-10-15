Yellowstone Bourbon Announces 2024 Bourbon Giftpack

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exclusively for the holiday season, the special giftpack includes three award-winning Yellowstone Bourbon varieties

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowstone Bourbon announced it will release the 2024 Bourbon

Giftpack this month. The Giftpack showcases three award-winning innovations from the Yellowstone Bourbon family: Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone Special Finishes Collection Toasted and Yellowstone Special Finishes Collection Rum Cask.

Packaged in a decorative box and available at local retailers nationwide at a minimum suggested retail price of $49.99, the Yellowstone Giftpack is the first multi-bottle pack by Yellowstone and the first time these Yellowstone expressions have been offered together in 375mL sizes.

"Our new Yellowstone Giftpack is the perfect holiday gift for fans of premium bourbon and outdoor enthusiasts alike," said Kelly Panzitta, brand manager for Yellowstone Bourbon. "These three award-winning varieties also offer those new to bourbon the chance to try them in an affordable, approachable way and have some fun creating cocktails with a brand that has a lot of talkability built into its history."

Featured Bourbons:

Yellowstone Select



Awarded Double Gold by the 2024 SIP Awards, Yellowstone Select is the brand's flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The blend of 4- and 7-year bourbons is bottled at 93 proof (46.5% ABV). It features an aroma of rye spice with soft, leathered cherries, flavors of smoked caramel with hints of vanilla and honey on the palate and a smokey oak brown sugar finish.

Yellowstone Special Finishes Collection Toasted



With a Double Gold medal from the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Yellowstone Toasted is the first in Yellowstone's Special Finishes Collection.

Made from finishing Yellowstone Select with toasted oak staves, this 100-proof (50% ABV) bourbon brings extra character. Notes of toasted caramel, vanilla, hints and fall spices and cinnamon on the nose are followed by flavors of walnut, toffee, black tea and white pepper with a crisp oak finish featuring cocoa and tobacco.

Yellowstone Special Finishes Collection Rum Cask



Winner of a Platinum award from the 2024 ASCOT Awards, Yellowstone Rum Cask is the second of Yellowstone's Special Finishes Collection expressions.

Finishing Yellowstone Select for nine weeks in rum cask barrels from Havana, Cuba, imparts notes of spice and tropical sweetness for a unique flavor profile. Bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV), Yellowstone Rum Cask features an aroma of gingerbread, poached pear and fresh-cut hay, notes of toasted marshmallow, crème brûlée, toffee and toasted oak on the palate, and a long honey finish with tobacco, clove and cocoa-seasoned oak.

About Yellowstone Bourbon

Founded by pioneer distiller Joseph Bernard Dant, Yellowstone Bourbon was named for our country's very first national park in 1872. In 2011, seventh-generation Master Distiller Steve Beam – a descendant of both the Dant and Beam distilling families – founded Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery and resurrected the Yellowstone brand with the creation of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. Since 2018, Yellowstone Bourbon has partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association and is one of NPCA's largest annual corporate sponsors, donating nearly $750,000 to preserve national parks. To learn more visit YellowstoneBourbon , LimestoneBranch and follow on Facebook and Instagram .



About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI ), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco .

SOURCE Limestone Branch Distillery

