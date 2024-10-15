REBBL Launches Innovative 26G Protein Shakes With Upcycled Barley Protein, Leading The Charge In Sustainable RTD Beverages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Powered by EverPro® – an Upcycled Certified TM barley protein, REBBL's new line delivers 26g of sustainable plant-protein

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL® , the original plant-powered functional beverage brand, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its 26g Protein Shakes , now available at Target stores. As the most innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shake on the market, REBBL's new offering features a sustainable, Upcycled CertifiedTM, and Non-GMO Project Verified protein blend, setting a new standard for eco-friendly, high-protein beverages.

"At REBBL, innovation is in our DNA, and our 26g Protein Shakes aren't just packed with protein-they're packed with purpose," said Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive Officer of SYSTM Foods. "Upcycling barley into a premium protein source utilizes every part of this powerful ancient grain, repurposing vital nutrients back into the food chain while delivering the high-quality nutrition our consumers expect."

REBBL's 26 Protein Shakes are crafted with an innovative protein blend that utilizes EverPro®, an Upcycled CertifiedTM, and Project Non-GMO Project Verified barley protein developed by EverGrain by AB InBev. Upcycling transforms brewing coproducts, known as brewer's destarched grains (BDG), into a premium, plant-based protein source that offers one of the lowest environmental footprints of any protein available today. This process focuses on the sustainable use of resources. It also leverages a secure closed-loop supply chain sourcing the highest-quality grains from U.S. growers, thereby reinforcing REBBL's commitment to sustainability and empowering consumers with plant-powered functional fuel.



With 26 grams of protein, only 4 grams of sugar, and a low carbon footprint, REBBL's 26g Protein Shakes stand out in the crowded RTD protein market. Offered in three classic flavors - Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cookies & Creme - REBBL's 26g Protein Shakes deliver a delicious and convenient way to support everything from muscle recovery to everyday wellness.

Additional product highlights:



Upcycled CertifiedTM Barley Protein



Proprietary plant protein blend includes pea, rice, and upcycled barley protein

Non-GMO Project Verified

Vegan

Soy-free

Only 4g of sugar

Enhanced with prebiotics No artificial flavors

REBBL 26g Protein Shakes are now available in 12 oz. ready-to-drink varieties at Target stores nationwide. To find a store nearest you, please visit rebbl .

About REBBL

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people. REBBL is a portfolio brand of SYSTM Foods .

