Urgent Humanitarian Response Needed Amidst Escalating Conflict In Lebanon WFP And UNICEF

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Statement attributable to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban and WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau

BEIRUT, 15 October 2024

– 'During a three-day visit to Lebanon, we witnessed the devastation and sensed people's fear and confusion. For them, the future remains uncertain as long as their country is under fire. The war that the world wanted to avoid in Lebanon is now happening and has already triggered a catastrophe.

'We visited shelters and informal tented settlements, engaged with affected communities and met with government officials and civil society partners who are working around the clock to respond to the needs. Each person had a story – a story of forced displacement and multiple struggles. We also visited the Masnaa Checkpoint where hundreds of thousands have crossed into Syria, further complicating the humanitarian response.

'Families are living in perilous circumstances. And as the conflict worsens, the psychological toll on the population, particularly among children and youth, is increasing. Almost every child in Lebanon has been impacted in some way. Many have been victims of bombardments, losing loved ones, their homes, access to education and are facing an uncertain future in possibly deeper poverty.

'Around 1.2 million people have been affected, with a significant impact on vulnerable communities. Nearly 190,000 displaced individuals are currently sheltered in over 1,000 facilities, while hundreds of thousands more are seeking safety among family and friends.

'In response, UNICEF and WFP have been working hand in hand to deliver vital support across Lebanon. WFP prepositioned food at strategic locations, effectively meeting the needs of approximately 200,000 people dailywith ready to eat food and cash. Working with government ministries and partners, UNICEF is delivering essential support to children and their families– primary health care, water and hygiene kits, mattresses and blankets – and psychosocial support services to respond to the mental health concerns of children being rolled out in shelters.

'We have seen remarkable solidarity amongst Lebanese communities, supporting one another during these challenging times. However, due to the scale and severity of the needs, coupled with pre-existing vulnerabilities and pressure on social services, the social fabric is challenged and must be considered in our response, including through assisting also vulnerable hosting communities and being sensitive to their concerns.

'The voices of local families resonate with our concerns: they continue to feel at risk, even after fleeing immediate danger. Parents are expressing anxiety about their children's safety, including in newly designated shelters. There is an urgent need for their protection, as specified by international humanitarian law.

'International humanitarian lawmust be respected. All parties must prioritize the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. This includes protecting schools, hospitals, water systems, and ensuring safe passage for civilians fleeing conflict zones. No child should face the indiscriminate use of explosive weapons in populated areas. And all those trying to reach them with life-saving assistance should also be protected.

'As aid agencies, we are preparing for the reality that the needs are increasing. While we continue providing immediate assistance, it is crucial support is mobilized to enable a scaled-up response. We need additional funding, without conditionalities to provide assistance. We urge the international community to get behind these efforts and collaborate in keeping ports and supply routes open and call on parties to the conflict to ensure these routes are protected to enable unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance.

'Above all else, the children and families of Lebanon need this war to end. To protect them from violence, ensure they can receive essential supplies and services, and prevent a further deterioration of the situation. A ceasefire is urgent.'