Leyla Aliyeva Meets With Vice-President Of National Observatory On Children's Rights In Morocco

10/15/2024 10:10:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During her visit to Morocco, Leyla Aliyeva, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Ghizlane Benjelloun, the vice-president of the National Observatory on Children's Rights (ONDE), Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

At the meeting, issues related to children's social support, the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the social field, and projects implemented for the care of children were discussed.

Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were invited to the 13th anniversary of the establishment of the National Observatory on Children's Rights in 2025.

