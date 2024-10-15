Media's Misrepresentation Of Men And Its Impact On Society

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In recent times, men are often portrayed as oppressive, violent, and harsh in media, particularly in television dramas. While such portrayals might entertain audiences temporarily, they have far-reaching negative impacts on both men's personalities and society at large. One clear example is the shift in the global perception of Pashtuns. Once known for their unmatched hospitality, they are now increasingly stereotyped as violent or as perpetrators of honor killings due to their representation in the media.

Hussain Ullah, who has lived in Canada for the past ten years, points out that the Pakistani media's negative portrayal of men, particularly Pashtuns, has tarnished their image abroad. He believes that the drama creators in Pakistan may not realize the extent to which these portrayals affect individuals and communities. People in foreign countries begin to see Pashtuns as they are depicted in these shows.

Dr. Bakht Zaman, a professor at the University of Peshawar currently researching the negative portrayal of men in media, explains that Pashtun men were initially shown as servants, drivers, or guards in Urdu dramas produced in Karachi and Lahore. Their accents were mocked, and their characters were given exaggerated appearances and odd names like Barood Khan or Jumma Khan. Over time, even Pashto writers adopted these negative stereotypes, depicting Pashtun men as harsh, authoritarian, and ignorant fathers and grandfathers.

Dr. Bakht Zaman also emphasizes that writers and TV channels are responsible for this biased portrayal. Pashto-language channels could have countered these stereotypes but failed to do so. The portrayal of Pakistani and Pashtun men worsened when various NGOs began working with slogans portraying men as oppressive and abusive towards women, fathers, and brothers. This further damaged the global perception of men from this region.

He adds that the media has failed to accurately depict men, with audiences believing what they see on screen. The media, which is meant to reflect society, has not done justice to the true character of men, particularly Pashtuns.

On the other hand, National Award-winning actress Shazma Haleem believes that the media reflects what is already present in society. People relate to the characters they see on screen because they mirror real-life situations. She explains that in society, men hold dominant positions and make decisions, while women, no matter how right they may be, are often portrayed as victims. Therefore, dramas depict what people experience in their daily lives.

While Shazma acknowledges that not all men are as violent and oppressive as portrayed on television, she admits that negative behaviors such as physical abuse, extramarital affairs, or polygamy are prevalent among men. The role of the media, she argues, is to highlight such social evils and create awareness. However, in dramatizing these issues, characters might sometimes appear exaggerated compared to real life.

Basar Naveed adds that men face far more challenges outside the home compared to women, who generally handle domestic responsibilities. Men must deal with market vendors and other individuals, and when they come home, economic struggles often lead to household issues. Yet, society tends to sympathize more with women, in dramas and in organizations that advocate for women's rights. He stresses that the cultural tradition of sympathy towards women is deeply ingrained, leading to men being depicted as tyrannical heads of households. This misrepresentation is unjust, as men face numerous hardships and struggles, yet are still shown in a negative light. Basar concludes that while every society has its flaws, the positive aspects, such as men's economic struggles for their families, their love for their sisters and daughters, and their loyalty to their parents, should also be highlighted. By emphasizing positive traits over negative ones, media can help counter the negative perceptions that arise from overly dramatized portrayals.

