XP Music Futures 2024 and Saudi Music Commission Re-join forces over a Strategic Partnership for the 4th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) MDLBEAST Foundation’s leading conference in the Middle East, XP Music Futures 2024, is proud to announce the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Saudi Music Commission for the fourth consecutive year. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to nurturing and empowering the music ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, aiming to elevate and strengthen the future of music within the Kingdom, providing a platform where local talent can thrive, and international voices can collaborate.



“XP Music Futures is delighted to announce the return of our continual strategic partnership with the Saudi Music Commission at this year's XP Music Conference," said Nada Alhelbai, General Manager of MDLBEAST Foundation. "The Saudi Music Commission ensures that the development of the local music ecosystem remains equitable, and anchored in the promotion of Saudi talent - with strong programming, education, talent incubation, and policy development. Together, we aim to elevate and fortify the future of music within the Kingdom”



The Saudi Music Commission plays a pivotal role in shaping the Kingdom’s music landscape, ensuring its sustainable and inclusive growth. By focusing on strong programming, education, talent incubation, policy development, and highlighting showcase music talent, the Commission is dedicated to promoting Saudi talent on a global level.

XP Music Futures, the groundbreaking music conference by MDLBEAST, has been making waves in the MENA region for some time now, cultivating the music scene, community, and industry. This year's theme for XP Music Futures is Flourish. This focuses on scaling up the reach and impact of XP by more exposure and becoming much louder. Collaborate with educational entities to grow our impact on the youth, work with partners on Xperiences and demo lab, plus focus on the maturity of XP’s 6 initiatives.



The region’s largest music conference, held at Riyadh’s JAX District from December 5th to 7th, is due to offer a highly dynamic program that spans both day and night, bringing together the best minds and talents in the industry locally, regionally, and internationally.



