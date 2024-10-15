Saudi Cargo signs a cooperation agreement with Cluster2 Airports Company to Enhance Air Cargo Operations

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Saudia Cargo signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cluster2 Airports Company to establish a strategic partnership.



The strategic partnership between the two companies aims to strengthen logistics operations by focusing on several key areas comprising: implementing new destination launches and expanded freight capacities introduced by national carriers; optimizing land transportation between airports to ensure seamless connectivity across the region; adopting competitive pricing strategies tailored to key sectors and seasons while streamlining operational processes to reduce costs and enhance the customer experience; driving growth and awareness through joint marketing initiatives; and fostering innovation and business intelligence through knowledge exchange and the development of new logistics solutions.



Commenting on the groundbreaking signing, Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, said: “We are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cluster2 Airports Company. This strategic partnership is designed to drive local content growth, elevate air cargo transport services, and optimize logistics operations across our network. By joining forces, we are strengthening our logistics capabilities and contributing to the economic development of the Kingdom. We are confident that this collaboration will deliver significant benefits to our stakeholders and create value for the wider community by elevating logistics capabilities in the Saudi airports.”



Ali AlMasrahi, CEO of Cluster2 Airports Company added, “This collaboration with Saudia Cargo enables us to offer cutting-edge solutions that will enhance the efficiency and reliability of logistics services across Saudi airports. Our collaboration will contribute significantly to supporting Saudi Arabia’s goals by strengthening the logistics sector, enabling seamless trade and transportation, and enhancing the infrastructure needed to meet the aspirations of the logistics sector.”



The partnership reflects a concerted effort to align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through expanding logistics capabilities, supporting the growth of domestic and international trade, and leveraging the combined strengths of Saudia Cargo and Cluster 2 Airport.



About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country’s location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.



With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.



Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.



Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.



For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.





MENAFN15102024004361009251ID1108780665