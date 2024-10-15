Elm showcases suite of key digital products and services at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 14 October 2024 – Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, is showcasing its range of cutting-edge digital products and solutions that integrate smart platforms to enhance business operations at the GITEX Global 2024, emphasising its commitment to enhancing people’s lives and advancing digital transformation.

The company’s participation in this major exhibition, which is being held from October 14 to 18, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, comes in line with its steadfast dedication to taking part in the region’s key technology and startup events. It further reflects Elm’s dedication to advancing digital transformation and providing more sophisticated digital solutions. The solutions by Elm being presented at the event include – AI-powered digital services and robust security systems and solutions tailored to diverse sectors – all of which are aimed at facilitating and accelerating digital transformation initiatives across both public and private sectors. In addition, the company is also showcasing its decades of expertise in project management and consulting services.

Through its participation and exhibition of digital solutions, Elm exemplifies its efforts to enhance the digital landscape and achieve its ambitious vision of global expansion and widespread adoption of its digital solutions.

In addition to expanding its presence in the digital transformation realm, Elm is exploring novel opportunities for growth and collaboration. In line with this, the company seeks to forge collaborations and partnerships with technology innovators and startups during the event. Through such collaborations, Elm aims to formulate more cutting-edge digital solutions, drive innovation, and accomplish its lofty objective of enabling smart living across diverse sectors.

Leading Digital Platforms

‘Ajer,’ ‘Mojaz,’ ‘Ejaz,’ and ‘Tamm,’ as well as the vehicle solution ‘Ertah’ are among the notable innovative products and digital platforms being showcased by Elm at GITEX Global 2024. These state-of-the-art digital platforms allow clients to easily access premium vehicle repair services, offering accurate statistics and precise reports that help buyers make well-informed vehicle purchases. They also provide effective and secure online renting services. These platforms have authorised over 4.5 million repair authorizations and processed over 1.5 million vehicle reports. The platforms also include the ‘Vehicle Price Indicator,’ which compiles information from trustworthy sources and serves as a reliable reference for vehicle pricing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), along with ‘Smart Traffic Management’. It contains projected vehicle prices, accident records, insurance validity, and technical and financial information.

In addition to this, the company is showcasing its logistical platforms, including ‘Logisti,’ ‘Washaj,’ and ‘Quick Tik,’ all of which are designed to streamline digital shipment tracking, enhance import and export processes at ports through procedure engineering, digitalise invoices and payments for faster financial transactions, as well as monitor vehicle fleets. Remarkably, these platforms have processed more than 24 million digital transport documents, over 6 million digital port permits, and over 230 million digital trip tracking.

Elm is further exhibiting its ‘Khibrah Platform,’ ‘Nusuk,’ and ‘Business’ platforms at the leading tech exhibition. These platforms are specialised in facilitating business expansion, managing requests for specialised expertise, digitising financial transactions, and producing an all-in-one digital travel experience that includes booking, planning, and transportation arrangements for travellers. These platforms are also essential for setting up and operating business services through integrated digital platforms. These systems, which include a network of more than 5,000 certified experts, have processed more than 250 million financial transactions.

A notable one among Elm’s portfolio of digital platforms, the ‘Urban Landscape platform,’ which is designed to automate the detection of visual distortions in cities and reveal and automatically report environmental violations in collaboration with the relevant authorities, is also being showcased at the event. Enhancing the urban environment, ensuring the city’s sustainably, and raising the quality of life are the main objectives of this platform.

Elm also draws attention to its specialised ‘Vehicle Smart Management’ platform, which analyses transportation data and offers precise evaluations of risks and driving behaviour to improve road safety. It helps delivery companies predict order locations and times. Additionally, it improves logistics operations with predictive models and real-time data.

Innovative Services

Elm is also exhibiting its comprehensive range of innovative offerings in the financial and insurance realms, such as ‘Dakhli,’ ‘Dhamen,’ and ‘Rabet Solutions’. These services are instrumental in incorporating financial security into e-transactions, guaranteeing smooth connectivity of digital data on a unified platform, facilitating decision-making, and improving governance procedures in financial transactions. More than 3 million dependable payment transactions and over 7 million financial verification procedures have been completed by these services.

Digital identifiers such as ‘Nafath,’ ‘Natheer,’ ‘Thaki,’ and ‘Yakeen’ are also among the range of services showcased by Elm. These services are designed to facilitate instant verification procedures. By relying on a dependable database, these identifiers send out automated alerts that are seamlessly connected with a data tracking system. Using these digital identifiers, the goal is to reduce fraudulent activity and evaluate the degree of possible risk. Over 60 million notifications for Status Change Alerts have been sent out by these identifiers, and around 3 billion verification transactions have been completed successfully.

Additionally, Elm’s data management solutions that improve efficiency and precision by automating repetitive tasks through robotic processes are being exhibited at GITEX Global 2024. These solutions employ electronic scanning and data sorting techniques to guarantee speed and high quality. Furthermore, it enables smart task allocation based on employees’ geographic locations. Elm also offers managed technical services to operate and support clients’ technology systems. It has successfully completed more than 150,000 data sorting operations and over 100,000 employee assignments.

Advanced Security Solutions and Systems

In addition to its solutions in the financial and insurance realms, Elm is further showcasing its security solutions, including ‘Smart Gate’ and ‘Muqeem,’ which offer secure and instantaneous electronic services. These solutions enable the tracking of workforce and residents and transactions to be completed seamlessly. Elm’s solutions, which make use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, also automate operations related to fault reporting and theft prevention. Elm has automated more than 5 million security measures and processed over 45 million digital permits with these innovative solutions.

In addition, Elm showcases its healthcare systems such as ‘Nashra Tech’ and ‘Mustamir,’ which digitally transform medication bulletins for improved clarity and ease of reference. These platforms automate the tasks of healthcare practitioners, offering an enhanced digital experience that is seamlessly integrated with academic institutions. These systems and services have been essential for issuing more than 260 thousand digitally registered drug bulletins. Furthermore, these systems are electronically connected to 10 training entities.

At the GITEX Global 2024, Elm also exhibited the ‘Smart Code Control’, which is an advanced intelligent cybersecurity system that makes use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models to allow developers to write safer code. The system continually performs analysis to identify and address security loopholes, leading to time savings and decreased risk.

Smart Assistants

Within the business solutions realm, Elm is showcasing innovative solutions for the legal and financial domains. It provides smart assistance in the form of tools that facilitate precise analysis of data and documents. By utilising a sector-specific knowledge base that is updated and developed on a regular basis, these cutting-edge solutions also offer quick responses to user inquiries and interactions.

The assistants include a financial analyst tool, which is designed to assess financial data and deliver immediate insights by efficiently handling large datasets. It further generates accurate financial summaries, responds to inquiries, compares financial performance metrics, and guarantees the reliability of data sources and figures. Furthermore, it includes a legal assistant, which features a system that assists legal professionals in searching for legal documents by automating the retrieval and classification of related legal cases.

The offerings encompass the ‘AI Segmentation,’ a versatile smart engine aimed at boosting safety and enhancing operational effectiveness. It delivers well-considered recommendations for early and proactive interventions, ensuring rapid adaptability and instant analysis.

In keeping with its steadfast dedication to improving the quality of life of people and its mission to promote a smart, digital lifestyle that anticipates future needs, Elm creates smart, flexible, and tailored solutions that are best suited to the requirements of various industries. This is achieved by catering to customer requirements while internally testing prototypes, launching new and specialised digital projects, and staying up to date with the major digital and technology events or trends in the region.





