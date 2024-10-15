China reignites ‘panda diplomacy’ by sending 2 giants pandas to Washington

(MENAFN) China has reignited its practice of "panda diplomacy" by sending two giant pandas to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, marking the beginning of a renewed phase in wildlife conservation collaboration between China and the United States. This move highlights the continued importance of diplomatic engagement through conservation efforts, as both nations look to strengthen their partnership on environmental and scientific fronts. The pandas, Baoli, a male born in August 2021, and Qingbao, a female born in September 2021, have embarked on a 10-year stay in the U.S. capital, underscoring the long-term nature of this bilateral commitment to panda conservation.



The China Wildlife Conservation Association announced that this exchange is part of a Cooperative Research Agreement signed in April, which builds on a decades-long history of collaboration focused on panda preservation and research. Over the years, China has utilized panda diplomacy as a tool to foster goodwill and strengthen international relations, while also contributing to the global conservation of the endangered species. The partnership between the two nations aims not only to enhance the conservation of pandas but also to deepen scientific exchanges and joint research efforts, demonstrating how wildlife conservation can serve as a bridge between countries.



In preparation for Baoli and Qingbao’s arrival, both China and the United States worked meticulously to ensure a seamless transition. China's wildlife authorities conducted thorough health checks on the pandas and provided technical assistance to their American counterparts to ensure the animals’ well-being. Meanwhile, the National Zoo made significant upgrades to its facilities, including preparing a steady supply of bamboo to meet the dietary needs of the pandas, demonstrating the commitment on both sides to create a suitable environment for the new arrivals. These efforts reflect the high level of coordination and mutual respect between the two countries in advancing their shared conservation goals.



The collaboration also seeks to promote further research on key areas such as disease prevention, epidemic control, and overall wildlife conservation, while fostering global biodiversity. Moreover, it serves as a symbol of soft-power diplomacy for China, showcasing the country’s commitment to international cooperation through the lens of wildlife preservation. The arrival of Baoli and Qingbao is expected to deepen the bonds between the Chinese and American people, while reinforcing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing global conservation challenges.

