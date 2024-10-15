Liveperson Announces New Generative AI Capabilities To Supercharge Agent Experiences And Measure The ROI Of Customer Conversations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Advanced AI and analytics tools for the contact center and beyondwill debut with demos and keynotes at October 23 virtual Spark event

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024

(Nasdaq: LPSN ), the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations, today announced the launch of new and enhanced AI tools

designed to accelerate agent productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and measure the ROI of AI-powered customer conversations.

Set to debut on October 23, in the next installment of the company's signature Spark series, these innovative solutions transform the contact center by putting humans first.

Ranging from a new agent command center unifying voice and messaging to enhanced analytics dashboards that unlock the full potential of conversation data, all of LivePerson's new and improved capabilities are based on decades of expertise working hand-in-hand with the world's top brands - and informed by billions of real customer interactions.

For the first time, all Spark presentations will be available to the general public.

"The world's largest brands are in the midst of a fundamental shift in how they do business - starting in the contact center. That's why we're focusing our latest product launch on the essential AI tools you need to connect and measure experiences across voice and messaging," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "Join us at Spark for a first-hand look at how our incredible customers are using these tools to transform their businesses around AI-powered conversations."

New tools give agents command and control over AI for better CX

The path to enterprise transformation starts in the contact center. Traditional voice-centered contact centers are ripe for optimization, marked by inefficiencies that can be addressed quickly through digital and AI solutions. Simultaneously, today's consumers have very high expectations and are easily frustrated by slow, siloed, and generic experiences. LivePerson's new AI tools give brands and their human agents greater control over reducing inefficiencies and providing better customer experiences:



Agent Workspace for Voice: brands can now bring their existing voice providers into LivePerson's best-in-class Agent Workspace, creating a truly connected command center for customer conversations. With agents taking calls directly in the workspace, better outcomes include a consistent experience across channels, reduced complexity and training costs, and better workflows and experience for agents. Generative AI Copilot: LivePerson's agent-facing GenAI tools - including LLM-powered suggestions, rewrites, summaries, and translations - improve agents' experiences and help them deliver more efficient and personalized customer support.

Enhanced analytics measure the ROI of generative AI-powered and omnichannel conversations

The contact center is where brands and consumers interact most frequently and directly, offering a goldmine of data that can improve every touchpoint going forward - even outside the contact center itself. Enhancements to LivePerson's suite of analytics tools provide a clear picture of performance in real time so brands can track and improve upon the ROI of customer conversations:



New Copilot analytics: provide out-of-the-box reporting on GenAI agent tools, allowing brands to increase efficiency and customer experience. New Omnichannel analytics: turn both speech- and text-based conversations into rich, actionable data for analyzing customer journeys and coaching agents.

LivePerson customers share innovations and successes

Also at Spark, LivePerson customers will present how they use the company's solutions to deliver cutting-edge customer conversations:



Signet Jewelers and Mr. Cooper Group: creating seamless sales and marketing experiences with innovative tools for agents BECU and Frost Bank: supercharging agent experiences with generative AI

Join LivePerson's virtual Spark launch event on October 23, 2024

to learn how to achieve the ROI of AI in customer conversations, adopt a transformation mindset, and bring voice into the digital fold. The event will include demos of LivePerson's new capabilities, keynote presentations from LivePerson experts, and customer panels on leveraging these new solutions in the contact center and beyond. Sessions will take place at 11 AM AEST, BST, and EST.

About LivePerson

LivePerson

(NASDAQ: LPSN ) is the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations. The world's leading brands - including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media - use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from our expectations. Some of the factors that could cause events or results to differ from our expectations include, without limitation, our ability to execute on and deliver our current business, sales, go-to-market and product plans and goals, and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Media Contact:

Mike Tague

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson

