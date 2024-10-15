Taiwan assembles security meeting due to Beijing’s ‘blockade’ exercises

(MENAFN) In a proactive response to extensive military exercises conducted by Beijing around Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te has convened a national security meeting. The announcement was made on Monday by Karen Kuo, a spokesperson for the Presidential Office. She emphasized that Taiwan's military is “fully monitoring” the situation, underscoring the island's commitment to preserving peace and stability in both the Taiwan Strait and the broader Indo-Pacific region.



Kuo asserted that China must acknowledge the existence of the Republic of China, commonly known as Taiwan, and respect the choices of its people. She reaffirmed Taiwan's resolve to protect its democratic constitutional system against external pressures and threats.



The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry condemned China's military maneuvers, labeling them as reckless and provocative, particularly in light of Taiwan's previous overtures for collaborative efforts to ensure peace in the Taiwan Strait. The ministry reiterated its commitment to democracy and called on China to exercise restraint to avoid further destabilizing the region.



Similarly, Taiwan's Defense Ministry echoed these sentiments, stating it would deploy appropriate military forces to safeguard the nation's sovereignty in response to the ongoing drills.



In contrast, Beijing's Eastern Theater Command announced that the Joint Sword-2024B exercise, involving various branches of its military including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, would take place in areas surrounding Taiwan. The command described these exercises as a necessary action to deter separatist movements advocating for Taiwan's independence, framing them as legitimate steps to defend China's sovereignty and maintain national unity. A map released by the command illustrated the extensive areas designated for the drills, effectively encircling the island.



This tense situation highlights the ongoing friction in cross-strait relations and the delicate balance of power in the region. Taiwan remains steadfast in its commitment to defend its democratic ideals while navigating the complex challenges posed by Beijing's assertive military posture.

