(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that a drone strike attributed to Hezbollah has resulted in at least four fatalities and seven severe injuries among its personnel at an base in Binyamina. Initial reports from Israeli suggested that more than 60 individuals were in the attack, although the specific target was initially withheld.



On Sunday, Hezbollah announced that it had launched an assault on a Golani Brigade training camp located in Binyamina using what it described as a “swarm of drones.” This area, situated south of Haifa, has seen increased Hezbollah activity in recent weeks, making it a focal point for their operations.



In a statement released early Monday, the IDF confirmed that a UAV deployed by the Hezbollah militant group successfully hit the army base near Binyamina. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari indicated that the drone managed to evade Israeli air defenses before striking the facility around 7 PM.



The IDF is currently investigating how this unmanned aerial vehicle was able to bypass their defense systems undetected. Meanwhile, initial media reports indicated that 67 individuals sustained injuries during the drone strike in the Binyamina region. Due to military censorship regulations, images or videos depicting the aftermath of the attack have not been publicly shared; however, unverified footage circulating on social media appears to show significant damage to a canteen at the base, including a damaged roof and visible blood stains on the floor.



This incident marks a significant escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns about the implications for regional security. In the wake of the attack, discussions regarding military readiness and defensive strategies are likely to gain renewed urgency within the Israeli government and defense apparatus.

