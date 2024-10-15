Harris publicly questions Trump`s health

(MENAFN) In a recent exchange, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has publicly questioned the health transparency of former President Donald Trump, following the release of her own medical records. The White House shared a letter from Harris’s physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, which described her physical and mental condition as “excellent.” This document has become a focal point for Harris's campaign, as they seek to draw contrasts with Trump’s health disclosures.



The two-page report, made public on Saturday, confirmed that Harris is a healthy 59-year-old woman with a medical history primarily marked by seasonal allergies and urticaria. Dr. Simmons noted that she has never experienced severe symptoms and that her latest physical examination in April 2024 yielded “unremarkable” results. The report emphasized that Harris maintains a healthy lifestyle, characterized by a balanced diet, regular exercise, and only occasional, moderate alcohol consumption. In his conclusion, Dr. Simmons stated that Harris possesses the necessary physical and mental resilience to fulfill the responsibilities of the presidency.



In response to her medical report's release, Harris addressed reporters, asserting that it was “clear” that Trump and his team were attempting to keep the American public in the dark regarding his health status. She highlighted that, unlike Trump, all other candidates in the current election cycle had made their medical records available, framing this as yet another example of his lack of transparency.



The Trump campaign, however, has countered Harris’s accusations by pointing to Trump’s vigorous campaign schedule as evidence of his health. Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung stated that the former president has consistently provided updates from his personal physician, all affirming that he is in “perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief.” This back-and-forth on health transparency has become a significant talking point in the lead-up to the presidential election, reflecting the candidates' differing approaches to personal accountability and public disclosure.



As the election nears, the focus on health and fitness for office underscores the increasing scrutiny both candidates face regarding their capabilities to lead. The ongoing discourse surrounding Harris's health disclosures and Trump's responses not only highlights individual candidates' narratives but also plays into the broader themes of transparency and trust in political leadership.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108779407