Three More Arrested In Surat For September 8 Stone Pelting Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) Surat, Oct 15 (IANS) Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident at a Ganesh pandal in Surat's Sayedpura in Gujarat on September 8 taking the total number of arrested to 33 people, said on Tuesday.

Six minors were also nabbed in the case.

The latest were made based on CCTV footage, said the officials.

The stone-pelting occurred during the Ganeshotsav in Sayedpura, where mobs also attacked the police. Five police personnel, including an officer, were in the incident.

The stone-pelting incident took place on September 8 during the Ganesh festival in Sayedpura. The situation in the area became tense following the attack. Senior police officers and personnel were rushed to the scene that night to control the situation. However, the situation worsened as some anti-social elements threw stones at the police, injuring five officers.

The Surat Police acted quickly, making several arrests based on CCTV footage and viral videos.

All those who have been taken into custody were involved in stone-pelting at the Ganesh pandal. However, all the accused have been released on bail.

On the night of the incident, the police conducted a combing operation and arrested 27 suspects. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, also visited the scene to assess the situation. The Central government took note of the incident, and the police have continued to take swift action in the case.

A mob of 200-300 people on the same night also gathered near the local police station to protest the detention of six minors accused of throwing stones at a Ganesh pandal. The mob pelted the police station with stones, prompting the police commissioner to deploy additional forces. Tear gas and lathi charges were used to control the crowd. During the unrest, several cars and vehicles were set on fire by unidentified individuals, and the Deputy Commissioner sustained minor injuries. The crowd eventually dispersed after officials gave them assurances. The police have registered cases for damage at the Ganesh pandal and rioting at the police station area.