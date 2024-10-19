Inter Miami Seal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Spot After MLS Supporters’ Shield Success

(MENAFN- IANS) Miami, Oct 20 (IANS) Inter Miami CF have sealed a spot at the new Club 2025 after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side became the penultimate club to qualify for the 32-team tournament.

Inter Miami qualified as the host country representative team on the basis of the club's outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign that saw them secure the shield with two MLS matches to play. They will also open the Club World Cup 2025 as the host team and play in the inaugural game of the tournment in their home.

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami broke the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season this year, completing their 2024 campaign with 74 points having recorded 22 wins, eight draws, while incurring only four defeats, from February to October.

Inter Miami are one of two clubs from MLS , along with Seattle Sounders, to take part in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to be held in 12 different venues in the USA.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced the news during a fan and team celebration following Inter Miami's final MLS regular season match against New England Revolution at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale on Saturday (local time).

"We all know how Miami is in love with football and how Inter Miami is supported from across Florida and beyond for your exciting brand of football. Many congratulations on winning the Supporters' Shield. With the record of the points in the Major League Soccer you are the best team of the season in America.

"Based on the outstanding performance of this year, you deserve to be and you will be qualfied for the FIFA Club World Club 2025. As the host team of the Club World Club 2025 you will have the honour of opening the tournament, hosting the opening game of the tournament here in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium infront of the 6500 people," said Infantino .

With Inter Miami's involvement confirmed, 31 of the 32 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 participating clubs have been locked in. The remaining slot will be determined by the outcome of the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores final to be played on 30 November 2024 in Buenos Aires, ensuring that the full line-up of clubs will be known before the draw in December 2024. Four iconic South American clubs still have hope to join the party in the USA next year.