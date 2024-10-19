Why Omar Abdullah Said 'Best Part Was Running Past My Home'

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah, on Sunday, successfully ran a half marathon during the mega international Kashmir event.

After flagging off the event from Polo View Street in Srinagar city along with star Suniel Shetty, Omar Abdullah chose to run along with national and international athletes.

He successfully completed a half marathon displaying his physical fitness. Excited to have successfully run 21 Km for the half marathon, the CM said,“I have never run more than 13 Km all my life. Today, I completed the half marathon and I am happy about it. I congratulate the athletes and all others associated with the event and the people of Srinagar who came out to encourage the athletes.”

Later he posted on X, "I'm so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon - 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM. I've never run more than 13 KM in my life & that too only ever once. Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself. No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. Picked up a banana & a couple of khajoor along the way. The best part was running past my home with family & others out to cheer me on."

Earlier, officials said that for the first time, Kashmir is hosting a mega International Marathon with the participation of 2,000 athletes, including 59 foreign international athletes.

The athletes ran a 42 km full marathon and a 21 km half marathon.

Addressing a media conference director of tourism (Kashmir), Raja Yaqoob Farooq said on Saturday that for the first time, there are over 2,000 registrations for the Marathon.

“Representations are from 29 UTs and 13 foreign countries. There are 59 foreign international Athletes participating in the Half and Full marathons. There are 30 to 35 participants from Kashmir as well. This marathon will send a message across the globe that Kashmir is peaceful. All these athletes will send a message across the world that Kashmir is fit to host international events. We will showcase our cuisine, paper machie, Pashmina and other things. All these athletes will be our brand ambassadors,” the director said.

In addition to participation in the marathon, the athletes will be hosted for local cuisine. They will also visit the world-famous Gulmarg ski resort and enjoy a ride on the cable car there.

Alongside their participation in the marathon, athletes have been enjoying the beauty of Kashmir, its pristine lakes, alpine forests and the amazing autumn season which is known as the king of four seasons in Kashmir.

Kashmir hosted the G 20 meeting in May and also a sports car racing event. Those international events have helped attract an exceptionally large number of tourists after the idea of a peaceful, safe Valley started sinking in among the tourists and tour and travel operators.